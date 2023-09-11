The case of a man who, in 2021, allegedly shot and paralyzed University of Illinois graduate Liam Gasser on Prospect Avenue in Champaign will go to trial this year or early next year.
But on what charges?
That issue is sparking discord between the victim’s mother — Terry Von Thaden of Champaign — and Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
“Liam has a life sentence, and we want to see nothing less for this man,” said Van Thaden, who is now caring for her quadriplegic son.
Rietz acknowledged conflicting opinions, said no final decisions have been made about how to proceed and declined to go into further detail.
“I’m planning on handling these cases as I believe appropriate based on the evidence,” she said.
The defendant — Derrick M. Humphery, who also goes by Humphrey — is charged in two different cases.
One involves guns and drugs, and the other is the Gasser shooting.
Humphrey faced a mid-October trial on the armed-violence/drug case. But that date was vacated when Humphrey dismissed his lawyer, Jeff Cisco of Bloomington.
Circuit Judge Roger Webber has scheduled an Oct. 4 hearing for an appearance by Humphrey’s new lawyer — if he has one by then.
The 33-year-old Humphery, who is from Roselle but was living in Champaign with his girlfriend, faces multiple charges stemming from two arrests.
The better known of the two, obviously, involves the Oct. 24, 2021, Gasser shooting.
Both men were driving on Prospect when Humphery, without provocation, allegedly fired a shot at Gasser, who was hit in the head/neck area.
As is sometimes the case in emotional, high-profile cases, there’s friction over strategy.
Rietz plans to try the easier of the two cases — armed violence/drugs — first and then decide whether to proceed with the Gasser case.
The thinking is that if Humphery is convicted and gets a heavy-enough sentence in the first case, it might not be necessary to pursue what the state considers the more difficult Gasser case.
It is not unusual for prosecutors to dismiss pending cases against a defendant if they already have gained convictions and long sentences for that defendant.
But Gasser and his mother, however, want Humphery to be tried in the shooting case.
“It’s traumatic for us to think this person won’t face prosecution for shooting Liam,” Van Thaden said.
Rietz indicated her decision will be guided by events as they unfold.
Humphery was arrested in the Gasser case in March 2023, nearly 18 months after the shooting.
And because he was a suspect in the Gasser case, Humphery was stopped in June 2022 for driving his girlfriend’s car while his license was revoked.
That’s when police recovered drugs from the car and a handgun later identified as the one used to shoot Gasser.
Humphery faces charges of armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving under revocation stemming from the June 2022 arrest.
In the Gasser shooting case, he’s charged with the Class X felonies of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and a Class 1 felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Class X felonies require mandatory prison sentences ranging from six to 30 years. A Class 1 felony is punishable by probation up to 15 years.
If convicted in the armed-violence/drug case, the state also could present evidence of the Gasser shooting to enhance any sentence Humphery receives.
The state considers the Gasser case more difficult because it has no eyewitnesses.
Investigators have collected significant circumstantial evidence linking Humphery to the shooting.
For starters, the vehicle the shooter was driving belongs to Humphery’s girlfriend. The firearm used to shoot Gasser was discovered in the vehicle Humphery was driving. Investigators recovered Humphery’s fingerprints from that firearm.
Police also found a gunshot burn on a driver’s side seat of the car they believe was caused by the shot fired at Gasser.
Humphery, who is being held in the county jail, has multiple felony convictions and has served several stints in prison.