Who knew that caramel — the sticky candy so many people like — would cause so much litigation?
A column last week concerned an unsuccessful lawsuit against Chicago’s Ferrara Candy Co. that alleged Milkmaid Candies aren’t made using milk. Actually, they are, the judge found, and dismissed the claim.
Last week, there were more caramel-related fireworks in Chicago federal court. It concerned “Nips,” another caramel candy. A lawsuit alleged consumers expect the hard candy to have more “milk fat” than it does.
The class-action lawyer in the case — Spencer Sheehan of New York — wants to file an amended lawsuit. But he got under U.S. Judge Steven Seeger’s skin, to the point Seeger ordered Sheehan to demonstrate that he has the credibility to do so.
Seeger ordered Sheehan to provide by April 30 a list of all the consumer fraud cases he has filed nationwide and disclose how many have survived motions to dismiss.
The judge suggested he doesn’t have much faith in Sheehan’s credibility.
“At some point, a losing streak should tell you something,” the judge wrote. “... By all appearances, attorney Sheehan keeps bringing cases about how to read product labels, but he can’t seem to read the tea leaves from the judiciary.”
A prolific practitioner of the class-action lawsuit business, Sheehan and other like-minded lawyers challenge food products’ labels and file consumer fraud lawsuits.
The goal is to press businesses to settle cases out of court.
The Fordham law graduate has a national reputation in class-action circles. He won a nickname — the “Vanilla Vigilante” — for filing lawsuits alleging products’ vanilla flavoring does not contain vanilla.
He’s challenged the “fudge” in fudge-covered Oreos because he contended it should contain more milk fat, not palm oil and non-fat milk.
“By the look of things, attorney Sheehan is filing consumer fraud lawsuit cases over and over again, seemingly covering every aisle in the grocery store without much success,” the judge wrote.
Class-action lawyers file these lawsuits because they sometimes hit a winner.
Last month in California, a federal judge signed off on an out-of-court settlement in which Molson Coors agreed to pay a $9.5 million nationwide settlement to end lawsuits in multiple states, including Illinois.
The lawsuit alleged “Vitamin C” claims on Vizzy hard seltzer packages mislead consumers.
Lawyers, including Sheehan, collected $2.5 million. Allegedly defrauded consumers will get less.
“All claimants that submit a valid claim are entitled to a minimum cash payment of $6,” the settlement states.
Class members who kept their Vizzy seltzer receipts will get “$5 per 24-pack, $3 per 12-pack and 75 cents for single cans.” “Named plaintiffs” are scheduled to receive a “total of $35,000.”
Clearly, it’s a better arrangement for lawyers than their clients.
A New York Post article on Sheehan reports his law firm “could receive as much as $550,000” from a $2.6 million settlement with Blue Diamond over the company’s “vanilla-flavored milk and yogurt products.”
Class-members in the Blue Diamond lawsuit who bought the disputed products between 2014 and 2021 are entitled to $1 per item with proof of purchase and 50 cents per item without proof of purchase.
Sheehan has drawn judicial ire more than once. But he contends he serves a noble purpose by “trying to keep companies honest.”
Readers should remember that next time they purchase pina colada-flavored Fanta, a Coca-Cola product, and wonder if it’s made with real pineapple and cococut. Sheehan filed a consumer fraud lawsuit over that, too. He lost.