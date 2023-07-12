The Chicago Tribune's editorial about the Northwestern football scandal said university President Michael Schill "eventually did the right thing."
It's really not clear that Schill did the right thing by firing longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald in the aftermath of hazing allegations. But he sure did the easy thing.
When the ship is sinking, it's every man for himself.
Northwestern's predicament ratified Robert Burns' observation about best-laid plains of mice and men.
University officials planned to disclose — with a weekend news dump — a nothing-to-see-here scandal with cliched rhetoric about university values and a hand-slap of the head coach.
But Mrs. O'Leary's cow — in the form of the student newspaper — put an end to that.
An independent investigation overseen by former federal prosecutor Maggie Hickey revealed hazing issues. University officials subsequently released an excerpt of her report that outlined the problem and disclosed a two-week suspension for Fitzgerald.
Two weeks without pay during a recruiting dead period when coaches usually take vacations? Too clever by half.
Even worse, the announcement couldn't withstand scrutiny. Whether Hickey's report was thorough or a whitewash is unclear. It has not been released in full. Further disclosures could lead to more fireworks.
But the Daily Northwestern had no trouble finding witnesses to talk about what occurred.
University officials — shocked, yes, shocked — to see the public informed about the hazing immediately backtracked. Fitzgerald's dismissal followed.
Schill, a typically arrogant university president, subsequently acknowledged he "may have erred" in his initial decision. "May"?
"The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team," Schill piously proclaimed.
But there's an issue beyond theoretical responsibility.
Hickey found no evidence that Fitzgerald was aware of what occurred. Hence, the question: "What did the coach know, and when did he know it?"
Hazing is a repulsive ritual of forced humiliation. Far from a bonding experience, it's bullying by those who probably were hazed themselves. Why any coach would permit or approve of it is unclear.
That Hickey found no evidence of Fitzgerald's complicity ought to matter to fair-minded observers. After all, it's one thing not to be aware of all that is going on in a Big 10 football program, quite another to oversee and approve hazing.
Nonetheless, newsroom oracles went into mind-reading mode.
Chicago Sun-Times columnist Rick Telander cast aspersions on Fitzgerald for being "likely ... more suited to be an Armed Forces recruiter than a builder of college men."
"It seems to this reporter that not only did Fitzgerald have to know what was going on, but he subjectively encouraged it," he wrote.
Isn't something more than speculation required before hurling accusations?
The Trib's Paul Sullivan went beyond Telander's musings, lambasting Schill for suggesting that firing Fitzgerald was regrettable.
"What's so painful about firing a coach who ran a program that practices systematic acts of degradation for the amusement of a few sick individuals?" he asked.
Sullivan also asked if "Schill is the right guy" to lead the university. Yeah, let's fire everyone.
Scandals like this take on a life of their own. Where will this one end?
Hard to say. Fitzgerald hired big-shot lawyer Dan Webb to collect on his multimillion-dollar contract — the settlement, most likely, will be wrapped up in a non-disclosure agreement.
Fitzgerald undoubtedly will walk away with a big check secure in the knowledge he'll be a head coach again.
Meanwhile, his coaching peers know — or should know — that sickening traditions can exact high costs and should be deposited on the ash heap of history.