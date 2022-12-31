The process to fill the legislative vacancy created by the Dec. 9 death of state Sen. Scott Bennett is picking up speed.
For starters, the party leaders in Champaign and Vermilion counties — Mike Ingram and Sandra Lawlyes — hope to hold a public meeting Tuesday to address the issue.
“We are trying to decide if this would better serve more people to do via Zoom or in person,” said Ingram, chair of the Champaign County Democratic Party.
They also are creating a committee to advise them. No committee members have been identified, but Ingram said they will be “labor leaders, pastors, precinct committeemen and elected officials” in Champaign and Vermilion counties.
Ingram and Lawlyes also distributed questionnaires to applicants asking about qualifications and issue positions.
Finally, City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci, a close friend of the Bennett family, announced that his is seeking the seat.
He joins City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom, state Rep. Carol Ammons and unsuccessful Illinois House candidate Cindy Cunningham. There may be others, perhaps from Vermilion County.
The law requires the appointment be made within 30 days of the vacancy, making Jan. 9 the deadline.
Ingram and Lawlyes appointed Sen. Bennett’s widow, Stacy, to out serve the brief balance of his existing term. The next appointee will fill the two-year term Bennett won on Nov. 8.
Meanwhile, Ammons is ratcheting up public pressure for winning the appointment.
Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth, a seasoned political operative, sent out a second letter to local Democrats urging a letter-writing campaign.
Headlined “Time Sensitive: Support Carol Ammons for Senate Seat,” Chynoweth’s letter noted that Ingram and Lawlyes — “in a novel move” — solicited “input from the community prior to making the decision.”
Chynoweth asked recipients to “write a letter in support of State Representative Carol Ammons to be appointed. ... If possible, please send your letter by Sunday.”
“Rep. Ammons’ record of service and impact has been phenomenal...” she wrote.
In addition to Chynoweth, Ammons’ husband — Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons — has also solicited support for his wife.
Some speculated that Aaron Ammons wants to take his wife’s House seat should she win the Senate appointment. However, he has emphatically denied interest in the House seat, which pays less than his clerk’s post.
The creation of the advisory committee creates a new wrinkle because the extent of its influence is unclear. Will it make a recommendation that Ingram and Lawlyes feel compelled to follow? Or will Ingram exercise his discretion to choose Bennett’s successor based on his statutory authority to do so?
By law, Ingram is essentially a one-man committee because he will cast far more weighted votes than Lawlyes. That’s because Bennett garnered far more votes in Champaign County than in Vermilion.
His 52nd Illinois Senate District consists of those two counties, and encompasses the House districts of Democrat Carol Ammons in the Champaign-Urbana and Republican state Rep. Mike Marron of Fithian outside it.
In the questionnaire, Ingram and Lawyer seek brief responses. Contravening his pledge of a transparent public process, Ingram promised respondents that their answers will remain secret.
“We have no plans to release them in any way,” Ingram wrote.
The questions range from big picture (“What is your legislative vision” for the new General Assembly?) to specific (“Would you be willing to pledge to support the right to abortion services?”)
Here are some others:
- “What do you consider to be Scott Bennett’s legacy?”
- “What connection do you have to each county in the district?”
- “Will you run for election in 2024 or be a ‘placeholder appointment’ who will not run?”
The final of their 14 questions asked, “Why are you the right person for the seat?”