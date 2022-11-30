URBANA — Thousands of people in Champaign County have had their heads, hands and hearts warmed thanks to crafters assembled more than 25 years ago by volunteers at an Urbana hospital.
The JoAnne Cabutti Caring Mitten Tree, now in its 26th year of service to those in need, is still going strong thanks to the foundation built by its namesake.
This year the hospital is paying special tribute to Mrs. Cabutti, who died Sept. 11, by creating a fund in her honor to continue the community initiative that was near and dear to her heart for more than two decades.
Besides working as a nurse at Mercy Hospital from 1957 to 1992, Mrs. Cabutti was among one of its most prolific volunteers, amassing more than 22,500 hours of unpaid service to her former employer.
It was around the mid-1990s when another volunteer at the hospital now known as OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center, had an idea to raise money for the hospital while helping get gloves, hats and scarves on people who needed them.
“(Auxiliary president) Nancy Munson came up with the idea of having this mitten tree and using it to raise money,” said Mindy Slack of Champaign, retired director of volunteer services for the Urbana hospital.
For a small donation, a paper mitten with a personal message on it would be hung on a tree at the hospital. That represented a gift of a real winter accessory that would be given away to someone who could use it.
Munson “was known for coming up with wonderful ideas to serve,” said Slack, who worked with hospital volunteers for 33 years beginning when it was Mercy and continuing through three name changes before she retired at the end of 2016.
“Nancy asked JoAnne if she would lead and coordinate it and JoAnne, like she did with almost everything we ever asked her to do, said ‘Yes.’”
Slack explained that Mrs. Cabutti found willing knitters and crocheters, got donations of yarn, delivered the yarn to those who couldn’t get out, and picked up the volunteers’ year’s worth of creations in the fall.
“She created more and more friends through this. People just adored her. People did so much because this project was important to JoAnne and it became important to others,” said Slack.
Mrs. Cabutti and her late husband Lee Cabutti, who died three days before his wife, then brought the finished items to the basement of their Champaign home for sorting and tagging with a message that said the item was handmade by a volunteer donor.
“Seriously, we could not use our basement for months before Christmas because it was full of tables with items,” said their son, Mark Cabutti of the area otherwise used for ping pong or watching television.
There, Mrs. Cabutti and a few other trusted volunteers, including Yvonne Cataneo of Champaign, took stock of what they had and where it should go.
“JoAnne kept detailed records,” said Slack. “Every flat surface was covered with things they had sorted: scarves, hats, mittens, gloves, baby blankets, booties. It was amazing how much stuff.”
Cataneo, a retired school teacher and another volunteer who has been helping with the mitten tree drive for more than 15 years, estimated they receive “thousands” of items each year.
She said Mrs. Cabutti had a core group of about a dozen knitters but as many as 36.
Cataneo gave special credit to Lucille Frasca and her neighbors at the Windsor of Savoy, RSVP volunteers at the Stevick Senior Center and fellow hospital volunteers Mary Jane Blixen and Velma Lemke for their help in making the winter accessories.
Cataneo and Paulette Miller are among those who sort and tag and Cataneo writes the thank you notes to the knitters and the accessory delivery folks, a task inherited from her friend.
“Mom always followed up with the people who knitted with a personal thank you through a card or a phone call, maybe both,” said her son Mark, who said his mother didn’t knit.
“She was really indebted for the work the knitters did. She knew these people were vital to the success of the program and she made darn sure they knew they were appreciated. They were never paid.”
There are about two dozen places in town that benefit from the program. Among them are the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Salt and Light, Crisis Nursery, Restoration Urban Ministries, and Unit 4’s Warm-a-Kid program, said Cataneo.
“I miss her so much,” Cataneo said of her late friend.
“You should have seen her when we delivered those bags, walking on snow. She was fun to work with. We laughed,” she said.
Cataneo recalled a year when Mrs. Cabutti accidentally put her cellphone in one of the many bags they had packed for delivery.
“She called me and said, ‘Yvonne, I can’t find my phone. Lee is not happy with me,’” said Cataneo, who helped her friend find it.
Mark Cabutti said his parents set a high bar for him in terms of community service. A recently retired school principal, the younger Cabutti volunteers at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
“They were great role models on how to reach out and care for others. Often, we lose sight of that,” he said.
“What better thing to do during the holidays than to provide for people who don't have. That particular spirit drove her her whole life, to give to others,” said Mark Cabutti.
+++
Donations to the Caring Mitten Tree can be made online at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center donation form; through U.S. mail to OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary, Attention: Foundation, 1400 W. Park St., Urbana, Ill, 61801; or by dropping off a donation at the hospital gift shop. Include a message if you want a personalized message on a mitten on the tree in the hospital lobby.