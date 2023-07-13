PENFIELD — At 79 years old, Kenny Knight of rural Potomac started farming during a simpler time when there was less technology and farmers needed fewer acres to make a living.
Maybe that’s one of the things that attracts Knight so much to vintage farm equipment.
A director of the I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club that holds the Historic Farm Days each year in Penfield, Knight estimates he and his family own 25 vintage tractors plus a threshing machine and binder.
“Growing up on the farm was more relaxed, you might say,” Knight said looking back. “It wasn’t hustle-bustle, got-to-get-it done like nowadays.”
Knight still farms.
“I’m still in charge,” he said. “We run a couple thousand acres in the Potomac-Hoopeston area.”
Knight has one tractor — a 1937 Minneapolis Moline Z — that is older than he is. He used it on the farm growing up.
His collection will be among what I&I President Chuck Stelter estimates will be 750 to 800 tractors — and other farm equipment — on display at this year’s show, which started today and runs through Sunday.
Knight is heavily involved in the Historic Farm Days, owning the thresher and binder that is operational throughout the show.
“I also plant the potato patch — 350 pounds of potatoes up on the hill — and try to attend to them all year long,” Knight said. “We had a big deal with bugs this year. I think the potatoes will be smaller than normal.”
The I&I is an active group. It will also stage the large Half Century of Progress farm show in August at Rantoul Aviation Center. Knight will have a tent at that show featuring Minneapolis Moline tractors.
Stelter said Knight is a valuable member of the I&I club.
“Kenny is an excellent man,” he said. “We could not ask for a better member. Him and his family take care of the potato patch and are also in charge of the threshing crew. He has been here with us for 25-30 years.”
Knight and his wife, Jeanette, have been married for 57 years. One son, Tim, and a grandson, Dylan help with the farm operation and at the farm show.
Grandsons Logan, who is a diesel mechanic in Hoopeston, and Dylan, who helps with the body shop part of the work, help a great deal on the tractor restoration projects.
“During restoration I usually make the old stuff run,” Kenny said. “I’ve always had a knack to make stuff run.”
He said the most intricate thing he’s restored was a D1000 Minneapolis Moline tractor for the club’s fundraiser raffle.
“It’s a muscle tractor,” he said. “We restored it for the club. It was the 2020 raffle tractor. The guy that won it was from Flatville. His wife was not well. I was able to buy it back from him.”
Knight said he gets a lot of calls with questions about vintage farm equipment.
His most prized piece of equipment: a 1909 Minneapolis cross motor that runs.
Knight said he will continue to restore tractors and help with the farm shows as long as he likes doing what he’s doing.
“I enjoy the farm show,” he said. “I’ve met people I never would have met otherwise. That’s the good thing about it.”
Knight was one of eight children. He started driving a tractor at 8 years of age. His grandfather owned 60 acres of farmland and ran the railroad depot in Bismarck.
His father, Ralph, was a produce salesman and had a daily route.
“My dad worked, and everybody kind of pitched in, in the evenings and on Saturdays and Sundays” on the farm.
Knight used to go solely after Minneapolis Moline tractors to restore and later Twin City Tractors. MM was born out of the 1929 merger of the the Minneapolis Steel & Machinery Co., which operated as Twin Center Tractors, with the Moline Implement Co. of Illinois. Twin City tractors bore a logo similar to that worn by the Mineapolis Twins baseball team.
The Knights also started buying some Oliver tractors.
“We’ve got about a half dozen of them,” Knight said. “We used to get the old two-bangers. But now everybody wants the bigger tractors.”