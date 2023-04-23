CHAMPAIGN — Pat Mills bought into the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend from the very start in 2009.
The Champaign resident was on the first committee of nine people “when everybody was trying to figure out what part they were going to play.”
Mills has known marathon organizers Jan Seeley and Mike Lindemann for years.
“They knew I loved the sport of running,” Mills said.
Mills had experience as a race director with the Second Wind Running Club.
As the jobs were being claimed, Mills thought, “What can I do that I can’t screw this race up?’ So I said, ‘Ah, music.’”
Voila.
A volunteer career was born.
Since the start, Mills has been in charge of race-day entertainment. That includes arranging multiple performances of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Remember, there is more than one race, so more than one rendition is required.
“Jan wants a live singer, live performer,” Mills said.
This year’s lineup features Lori Tate Simon for the 5K, Andy Baylor for the half-marathon/10K, Lexi Tieffel for the youth run and Devin Merritt for the 1-mile run.
Baylor will play the National Anthem “Jimi Hendrix style,” Mills said.
For on-course entertainment, Mills relies on a group of eight or nine who help out every year.
He starts organizing the entertainment in January.
“I try to maximize where they are on the course,” Mills said.
The process has become easier because Mills has a working list of participants.
And new ones pop up.
If you are interested in helping, “we will find a place for you,” Mills said.
When the races start, Mills and the rest of the organizers won’t be limited to one duty.
“I do everything else,” Mills said. “I’m out laying cones at 5:30 race morning. Cleanup. Whatever role that needs to be done, I kind of jump in.”
“Committee members all do that,” said Pat’s wife Julie, who is in charge of the elite runners in the field.
There won’t be a full marathon this year. But when it returns in 2024, Pat Mills will be at Mile 25. Playing recorded music.
“I always give them all the Grateful Dead that they can stand,” Mills said.
Scottish inspiration
Naperville’s Steve Langford will be one of the on-course entertainers again. He plays the bagpipes.
Langford’s daughter, Betsy, attended the University of Illinois and ran the half-marathon all four years while in school. In 2010 and 2011, Steve ran the half-marathon with her.
“One aspect of the race that really stood out was the on-course entertainment,” Langford said. “It truly enriched my event experience and made it a very special and memorable weekend.”
Langford soon volunteered to be a part of the entertainment.
“He loves coming down for the race,” Mills said.
Langford plays on the 5K course and for the mile run.
The two have become friends. Langford told the story of their relationship when Pat and Julie were honored for their service at last July’s banquet.
“In the months prior to each of the races I (played bagpipes for the race weekend), Pat let me know my wife and I could stay at his house and there would be cold IPAs to share,” Langford said.
The offer wasn’t only for the race weekend, but any time Langford visited the community.
Langford didn’t actually meet Pat and Julie until the 2022 race weekend.
One question for Pat Mills: Why bagpipes for the race?
The Mills couple was running a trail marathon in Scotland. The start of the race included two bagpipers.
“I think it’s cool,” Pat Mills said.
Picking them off
Pat Mills spent 37 years working as a groundwater hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. He retired in 2018.
Now, he has plenty of time for his hobby: Running marathons.
Both the conventional distance and ultra-marathons. He has finished 135 in his life.
And counting.
“Anywhere from 26 miles to 100 miles,” Mills said. “I’ve done three 100-milers. Running has been very, very good to me.”
The 71-year-old plans to complete a marathon in all 50 states.
He has seven left on the list: Alaska, Hawaii, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington and Wyoming.
“I’m trying to survive that,” Mills said.
Five are planned for this year.
Around Memorial Day, he is running a seven-hour race in Seattle and a 50K trail race in Oregon.
Later in the summer, he is running a 50-kilometer race in North Dakota followed by a marathon near Laramie, Wyo. He has an 11-hour trail race in October in Rhode Island.
Hawaii will be the last one. The Mills plan to bring the entire family for the windup race in December 2024.
How is his body holding up?
“I’m getting a little bit of a knee thing going, but I don’t know if it is just temporary,” he said. “It’s barking at me, but I can still run.”
Growing up in Atlanta, Mills found running after struggling in other sports.
“I had no hand-eye coordination,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything with a ball in it. And I am really slow.”
Slow is OK for running longer distances. He competed in his first road race in New Orleans in the 1970s.
“I was hooked,” Mills said. “It was a sport where you saw yourself improve. The more you did it, the faster you got.”
In 1995, Mills ran his first marathon and qualified for the Boston Marathon, the 100th edition in 1996.
“I had found my sport,” Mills said. “I was made perfectly for that: hard head and long distance.”
Pat isn’t the only runner in the family.
Not even close.
Julie, his wife of 40 years, just completed another Boston Marathon, her third. Pat has also run the iconic race three times.
Pat was there to cheer on Julie, who taught at Centennial High School for 37 years before retiring in 2016.
“It was fun being a spectator this time,” Pat said.