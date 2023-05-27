URBANA — There must be something in the soil here, Miles O'Brien reckoned as he wrapped up a 90-minute PBS special this week with a few words of thanks for the "amazing Midwestern hospitality" he experienced during his UI campus visit.
The legendary science journalist was in town Wednesday to discuss agriculture and the challenges facing farmers. He chose the historic Quad for the setting for Part 3 of his live PBS Newshour special “Tipping Point: Agriculture on the Brink."
Beyond the Newshour set on Anniversary Plaza, the evening sun cast a pink hue over Foellinger Auditorium. Students relaxed on the plush green grass in the distance, while a fluffy white dog took his owner for a stroll — a storybook scene for the special.
“One minute! Quiet on the set!” a voice announced from under a tent full of screens.
Cameras attached to cranes floated around the star of the show while the make-up artist dusted his face and sprayed his hair.
'A solution'
The live show opened without a hitch. “This evening, we are tackling agriculture, which is a victim, a culprit and potentially a solution to the climate crisis,” O’Brien said.
“Feeding the world has never been an easy job, but on a warming planet hurtling toward 10 billion inhabitants, the challenges are growing faster than the crops. Agriculture is at a tipping point.”
The panel of interviewees included the world’s leading agriculture experts — from industry leaders to prize-winning professors. O’Brien explored how agriculture could become “more sustainable, less carbon-intensive and yet still as productive as ever … a complicated set of competing goals.”
'Titanic,' the sequel
“We are on a Titanic in a way,” said Bruno Basso, a Michigan State University ecosystem scientist.
Earlier, he explained: “I don’t want to be necessarily very pessimistic, but we need to see, you know, the dangers in front of us. And I don’t think we are doing anything close to enough."
O’Brien spent the majority of the special exploring solutions, from cutting-edge innovations to simpler fixes, like no-tillage or low-tillage to reduce soil erosion and runoff.
The runoff is creating a perfect storm where the Mississippi River meets the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in a “dead zone the size of Connecticut,” O’Brien said over pre-recorded scenes of dead fish and suffocated wildlife.
'A lot of lifeboats'
Cynthia Rosensweig, who last year was presented with the World Food Prize — awarded annually to individuals who "advance human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world" — opened and closed the show with O'Brien while taking questions from viewers across the globe.
As expert sources go, she's as accomplished as they come on this topic — her pioneering work at NASA uses satellites and computer programs to model how changes in climate impact agriculture.
Rosensweig explained the intersection of the two.
“It takes the physical part, the climate; it takes the biophysical part on the crops and livestock; and the socio-economic part because it’s a livelihood for the over one billion people involved in agriculture across the planet,” she said.
While acknowledging the complexities of the challenges facing farmers, she remains optimistic.
“At the same time, in agriculture right now, we have a lot of lifeboats. We have a lot of solutions,” she said. Scaling up technologies gives her “fervent hope for everyone on the planet.”
Future-proof plants
University of Illinois professors shared their decades worth of research and innovations with O’Brien. Pre-recorded interviews featuring faculty from the College of ACES included:
— Steven Long, a professor of crop sciences and plant biology and director of the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency project. Long and his team figured out three different ways to boost photosynthesis, increasing productivity by 20 percent.
— Andrew Leakey, professor of crop sciences and head of the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation. Leakey shared how his lab designs plants that require less water.
— Emily Heaton, crop sciences professor, Extension specialist and director of the Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative. She took O’Brien on a tour of the energy farm in Savoy. Heaton and her team grow plants that store more carbon than they emit — carbon negative. And these plants can be distilled into fuel.
“The idea is to future-proof plants,” O’Brien said.
Farmers 'adapting'
Farmers now have better tools and technologies to be nimble in the face of climate whiplash.
Michael Ganschow, a sixth-generation farmer from the tiny Bureau County down of Walnut, and his family were among the first in his community to try no-tilling decades ago.
It had its setbacks, but it’s been worth it.
“Farmers are not deniers. They have too much first-hand evidence that the world is changing. Farmers are all about managing risk — adapting to it,” O’Brien explained.
But are they environmentalists? The host posed this question to Ganschow live on camera.
“Absolutely. I mean the way I look at it is we want to be stewards of the land and our goal, at least on our farm, is always to try to leave the ground better than the way you got it,” Ganschow said.
“If I want my farm to continue going forward, I’ve got to try to do things that are sustainable for the next generation because I guess that’s always the big dream for the farmer.”