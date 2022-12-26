TILTON — As the water poured over him in the shower one day, Larry Vinson’s mind took him back to Iraq. Now a pastor, Vinson was a chaplain assistant in the Army National Guard when he was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2003-04, where he provided security to locals along with religious counseling to military members.
He had never taken enemy fire and didn’t see the worst horrors of war, which is why he resisted his friends and family’s urging to seek help for the blackouts, anxiety, depression, anger and paranoia that he now knows stem from post-traumatic stress disorder. When his mind began to drift, he knew darkness was going to take over his body.
That day in the shower, though, he heard his service dog, Sierra, barking.
“I thought something was wrong with my wife, so I jumped out of the shower and I opened the door and said, ‘What’s wrong!’” Vinson said. “She said, ‘Sierra has been standing outside that door and has been barking for 10, 15 seconds straight.’ She noticed that I was in a bad spot without even seeing me, and she kicked me out of it.”
Two years ago, Sierra was trained to smell the scent that emanates from Vinson’s body when he’s drifting off into a blackout or flashback that brings on anxiety an pull him back to reality. At that time, Vinson’s anxiety and depression were at their peak. He suffered from blackouts, after which he’d find himself waking up on the floor, feeling groggy and with suicidal thoughts.
“After the third (blackout), my wife and I decided to look into a service dog,” he said. “She didn’t feel safe with me going anywhere by myself, and I didn’t feel safe.”
He was set to receive a dog from a program in another state, but his participation was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was told the process could take two years.
“I didn’t feel like I had the time,” he said, “and I didn’t know what to do.”
That’s when he came across a Facebook post by Dave Hughes, a member of Dornblaster American Legion Post 203 in Georgetown who runs Mission K9 Warrior, a program that provides service dogs to veterans.
He immediately reached out and was accepted into the program the next day. Six months later, he received Sierra, a joyful, playful dog who loves to interact with people, a perfect fit for a man who loves interacting with others in his role as a minister.
In a country in which an average of at least 17.2 veterans die by suicide every day, according to a 2021 study by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Vinson became a part of a different, growing statistic. He’s now one of 20 veterans whose life was changed by Mission K9 Warrior since the program began in 2017.
“I’ve had a veteran early on say, ‘Dave, this dog saved my life. It saved my job. It saved my family,’” Hughes said. “There’s nothing magical about it. The dog is trained to pick up these things.”
Each year, when the day of his wife’s father’s suicide rolled around, Hughes would notice his wife would fall quiet, even though four decades had passed since the Korean War veteran died when she was 12.
“I know what his kids have dealt with, even to this day,” said Hughes, a veteran of the Coast Guard. “I thought, ‘If there’s anything I could do to keep another family of kids to keep from going through what my wife’s family went through, I’d like to do it.”
In 2016, Hughes heard about a nearby American Legion that was raising money for a service dog and offered to help. Quickly, the program became overwhelming for the organizers, and he took over.
Some of the dogs, most of whom are between 11 months and 2 years old, come from animal shelters, and others come from breeders. Each is given a 14-point test that judges how they react in relevant situations, including how they react to touch, if they have any issues with their teeth that might cause aggression, if they become aggressive around food or toys, how they react to stranger entering a room aggressively, and how they respond to the sound of a baby crying or the roar of a crowd at a baseball game.
“If they have a negative reaction to any of those tests, they are out,” said Courtney Schleman, who has trained dogs for the program since 2020 through MidProK9 in Tilton.
Dogs who pass the test are first given obedience training, then are trained to deal with distractions in a calm manner. Once they’ve mastered those skills, the veteran is brought in, and Schleman teaches the dog how to react to the physical manifestations of an episode related to PTSD — including movement, like a clenched fist or a bouncing knee — and the scent that a human gives off when their veins are pumping with adrenaline.
Then, Schleman and the veteran take the dog out in public, including parking lots and grocery stores. In those situations, dogs are taught the command “Block,” which tells them to sit behind a veteran to create a barrier when people approach from behind. Some dogs are trained to develop other skills, including walking into a dark room before the veteran, and sometimes even turning on a light.
Currently, two dogs acquired from local shelters are each training to help Marine Corps veterans, including the program’s first female veteran. Beau, a calm golden Labrador, is currently training to jump onto his owner’s lap when she shakes her leg. Scotty, a mild-mannered mixed breed, is training to put his paw into his owner’s clenched fist. Schleman said she hopes each dog is ready to go home with their new owner in the next few months.
Each dog costs Mission K9 Warrior around $15,000 from start to finish, including training, feeding, visits to the veterinarian and more. In the beginning, meeting that price tag was a struggle. While fundraising is still difficult, the organization now has enough money available that it is ready to pay for service dogs as soon as it finds veterans in need. Veterans can apply for the program at amlegion203il.org.
“These dogs wake you up from nightmares,” Hughes said. “They wake you up when you’re zoned out in a chair, when nothing exists but that problem, and a dog will actually take them out of that, whether it’s nudging a guy in the arm or slapping a paw in his lap or licking his face. But these dogs pick that up.”
Neal Stephens’ dog, whose name he asked not be used, goes virtually everywhere with him, including on his motorcycle, when he props her up in a backpack with her paws on his shoulders.
Stephens’ case was an unusual one for Mission K9 Warrior. His issues with PTSD stemmed from the first of two deployments in 2004-05 to Iraq, which he described as, “The Wild West.” He spent much of his time as a “gunner” for a civilian company that drove semitrailers, sitting in the passenger seat and watching for enemy combatants.
He kept his issues with PTSD at bay, he said, until he was medically retired in 2020 for unrelated issues while living in Montana. His wife moved to the Danville area with his two kids to work as a military recruiter while Stephens stayed behind for a year and a half. During that time, he was overwhelmed with depression and anger stemming from anxiety and flashbacks, which he described as “like watching a movie.”
“I couldn’t control the demons anymore,” Stephens said. “They kept attacking.”
Through a trainer in Montana, Stephens received a Belgian Malinois puppy and began training it with the idea of making it a service dog. While he and the trainer were able to provide obedience training, it wasn’t until he and the dog moved in with his family in Fithian, where he now lives, that the Oakwood High School graduate said his pet turned the corner as a service dog.
After Stephens, who trains horses, discovered Mission K9 Warrior, the dog learned to sense his struggles. Schleman told him to wipe his body with a washcloth each time he or his wife noticed him falling into an episode so his dog could be trained to react to his scent.
“The dog makes you more aware that you’re having an incident or you’re having an episode,” Stephens said. “So, between the dog and counseling, you start dealing with those issues instead of leaving them to the side and not dealing with them. If you push them down, they just grow and get worse and worse. The dog will alert you that you’re having this episode, and if you have the time to deal with that episode, then you deal with it.
“The biggest thing with my dog is that I’m never alone,” Stephens added. “There’s always somebody or something there that nudges you and keeps you going. When the demons start fighting you, you’ve got someone to help you with those demons.”
Through Sierra, Vinson has learned that it doesn’t take anything mysterious for a service dog to save a life. That ability is simply a manifestation of what he already knew about the creatures.
“She has gotten me out of some pretty dark places,” Vinson said. “She’s not a superhero or anything. She doesn’t have any mystical, magical powers, but just by being herself, by being a dog, and leaning into the things that make dogs special, she has helped me in ways that nobody has.”