URBANA — Dart Container Corp. plans to shut down its Urbana plant by the end of the year, the company confirmed Friday.
A statement from Dart’s Michigan-based corporate office said employment at the 300,000-square-foot plant at 1505 E. Main St., U will draw down as the company meets final production commitments.
“Dart Container has made the difficult decision to cease operation by year’s end at its Urbana, Illinois manufacturing location due to declining production volume,” says an emailed statement from Dart’s corporate communications staff. “Other Dart locations in its production and distribution network can absorb Urbana’s current volumes and customers.”
The plant has been operating since 1972, first as a Solo Cup plant, then as a Dart Container location after Dart purchased Solo Cup in 2012.
The plant currently turns out the the iconic red squared SOLO cup and other cups, lids and portion containers, according to Dart.
The company said it will provide offers of severance and job placement assistance to its approximately 135 workers currently employed in Urbana.
“Our Urbana facility has employed hundreds of community residents since it began operations in 1972, first under Solo Cup Co. and then under Dart Container,” Dart CEO Keith Clark said.
“For some, the plant provided them their first summer job. For others, it was the start of a long career with the company,” he said. “Closing this location is a necessary business decision, but it’s a painful one because we value the commitment and contributions of our Urbana employees, many of whom have been with us for decades.”
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said earlier Friday that the company hadn’t directly notified city officials yet about an upcoming closing. However, she said, Urbana police were asked by Dart to stand by at a company employee meeting Friday morning.
“Obviously when anything of this magnitude closes, it’s very disappointing,” Marlin said.