CHAMPAIGN — Robert Lopez’s desire to work in education stems from his upbringing in a single-parent household in Southern California.
His experiences with education during his childhood were overwhelmingly positive.
“I had great experiences as a high school student myself,” Lopez said. “I’m a product of a single-parent household. So I had what I consider to be really good mentors, coaches, that took me under their wing when I didn’t have anybody else. So that always meant a lot.”
Lopez will get the chance to further those relationships this school year when he becomes the new athletic director at Centennial.
He is set to replace Kaleb Carter, who held that job for three years before leaving at the end of the 2022-23 school year to become the athletic director at South Elgin.
There isn’t much that Lopez hasn’t seen since his days as a student at Monrovia High School.
Most recently a director of student support services within the Kankakee School District, Lopez once worked in law enforcement in Los Angeles and Atlanta before transitioning into education.
The fields have more in common than you might think, Lopez said.
“You’re constantly putting out fires,” Lopez said. “There’s different things going on. You’re having to wear different hats. So to me, that was a very easy transition. And I really enjoyed that. When you work in administration, you don’t know what the day is going to bring to you, and that’s one of the things I enjoyed about law enforcement.”
Lopez’s passion for athletics began early on, as well. He played basketball throughout high school and played at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass.
He’s coached a myriad of sports since then, including basketball, softball, cross-country and swimming.
“I really like watching all the sports,” Lopez said. “So in a sense, you get paid to go watch games, even though you’re busy doing all the administrative stuff, but you still get to be a part of each of the programs which is really, to me, just a blast.”
Lopez said he has already started to build relationships with a few of Centennial’s coaches in his short time in Champaign, including football coach Kyle Jackson and volleyball coach Nicole Winkler.
A sense of stability within the Unit 4 district was enticing for Lopez as he mulled over the job.
“I’ve known some folks that had worked in Champaign schools before,” Lopez said. “They spoke very highly of it.
“And they said (there are) really good educational systems in place. There’s a lot of longevity. People seem to really care about each other, (and) they work well together. Really, there’s a lot of support that’s going on.”
Lopez is part of a new-look administrative team at Centennial that includes Sonny Walker, who will become Lopez’s associate athletic director after serving as an assistant principal during the 2022-23 school year.
“I’m excited to work with Dr. Lopez,” Walker said. “I’m excited to really show him our school pride and how tight-knit the Chargers are. We’re a special group. We love the Chargers, we bleed blue, and I think he’s going to fit right in.”