MAHOMET — Nic Difilippo is a U.S. history teacher at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
He is also the Bulldogs’ veteran baseball coach, having just wrapped up his 17th season in charge of one of the area’s most consistently successful programs.
This past spring, Difilippo’s team had more eyeballs watching its every move than probably his previous 16 seasons in the dugout combined.
That’s what happens when you have a potential first-round MLB draft pick like Blake Wolters on your roster.
Wolters will find out his professional fate possibly as early as Sunday night when the first and second rounds of this year’s MLB draft take place in Seattle ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander with a blazing fastball and a mixture of offspeed pitches that befuddled area high school players each of the last two seasons is likely to have his life changed by the start of next week.
It’s just a matter of whether it’s the Yankees, the Dodgers, the Cubs, the Padres or any of the other MLB teams deciding to invest their future in the 18-year-old Wolters. Because all 30 teams have scouted what Wolters is capable of on the mound and done their due diligence on the area’s top high school baseball prospect in decades.
Which brings us back to Difilippo teaching M-S students all sorts of lessons about U.S history. Although those lessons were interrupted periodically this past spring when his cell phone would signal another call from an area code he didn’t recognize was coming in.
“I luckily had a student-teacher in the spring, and I told him early on, ‘I know this this is going to be really weird, but no matter where we are in the lesson, I’ve got to take some phone calls,’” Difilippo recalled with a laugh on Wednesday. “This happened early after he started, and one example was the Cubs called wanting to go over again what the plan was that week for Blake. I turned to my student-teacher and said, ‘Congratulations, it’s Day 2. You’ve got to teach.’”
The phone calls, text messages and emails Difilippo navigated in making sure Wolters — who posted a 7-1 record with a 0.43 earned run average, 106 strikeouts and 14 walks in 48 2/3 innings this past spring for the 31-6 Bulldogs — would have the chance to perform in front of dozens of MLB scouts with every start aren’t as frequent now.
Difilippo estimates he’s added 50 new contacts, all from various MLB personnel, into his phone the last few months, with Wolters’ profile rapidly rising almost as quick as one of his 98-mph fastballs.
One of the most surreal experiences, though, was having a conversation with Padres general manager A.J. Preller when he visited Mahomet in early May to watch Wolters pitch in person.
“He asked me to come to a Padres game with him, and he was serious,” Difilippo said with a laugh. “He came on what I thought was a warm day and he’s like, ‘It’s kinda chilly.’ We had a bunch of fans out at the game, and he just smiled the whole time and asked, ‘Is this what’s it like all the time? I told him no. I would love to say it is, but this is not a typical central Illinois baseball weather or environment.’ It was a good time.”
Difilippo would communicate almost daily with Wolters’ parents, Doug and Angie, about the latest conversations he had with MLB teams. The Wolters family has been advised throughout this process, too, by the Boras Corporation, the group founded by well-known agent Scott Boras.
“Our goal with the Boras group was to insulate Blake as much as we could, and take all the pressure off him so he could just focus on going out and playing,” Difilippo said. “As different teams reached out to me, I tried to keep Doug and Angie in the loop, and it was the same from them. As our season ended, my role has diminished here, which has been a great thing, but just the other night, on Sunday, I had a phone call with someone from the Dodgers around 10 p.m.”
To be clear, Difilippo doesn’t mind all the phone calls, emails and text messages he has dealt with all the past few months. If it would help Blake achieve one of his dreams of being an early selection in this year’s MLB draft, the time was worth it. And Difilippo was quick to credit all the work his assistant coaches did in making sure the Bulldogs stayed on track during the season, with the 31 wins M-S registered this spring the most in program history.
Even when Difilippo runs errands around Mahomet or sees people in town during these middling days of summer, the conversation drifts to Wolters and where he might land in the MLB draft. The veteran M-S baseball coach gets it.
“Everybody’s excited for him,” Difilippo said. “Everybody wants to know where he’s going to go.”
Wolters is ranked as the 41st-best prospect by MLB Draft Pipeline, with some projections having Wolters picked as early as No. 20 in the first round. The first two rounds of the MLB draft are on Sunday night, with the first round set to start at 6 p.m., and it would be a hearty surprise if Wolters is still on the board when the third round of the 20-round draft gets underway at 2 p.m. on Monday after 70 picks are made on Sunday night.
While Wolters doesn’t yet know what MLB team he’ll hear from in the coming days, he signed with the tradition-rich Arizona baseball program last November. So pitching at the Division I level next season is an option, although it’s hard to see Wolters sticking with the Wildcats if he’s among the top picks. The slot value for the top 70 picks — that’s how long the first two rounds are when compensatory and competitive balance picks are factored in — goes all the way from $9.7 million for the No. 1 pick with the Pirates to $1.04 million with the Braves at No. 70.
“When the draft goes on, it’s now a business,” Difilippo said. “If you’re a fan, do you want him to play for your favorite team? Sure. But the club is trying to get the best deal, and Blake needs to be doing what’s best for him. This is his future.”
The future of M-S baseball is healthy, too, even without Wolters in the fold next season. Along with Wolters, the Bulldogs graduated several key contributors like Southern Illinois-Edwardsville signee Mateo Casillas, Alex McHale, Carter Johnson and Carter Selk, among others. But promising talents remain in the likes of Mason Orton, Alec Bergman and Finn Randolph.
And the profile of M-S baseball has increased, too, with the exploits of Wolters.
“I hope everybody says we just keep getting better,” said Difilippo, who has had only one losing season in charge of the Bulldogs and that was back in 2007. “We had our meeting with our incoming kids recently, and I told them, ‘None of you have to be Blake, but we still have to find a way to get better.’ Blake is helping us set the expectation. When people talk about Chatham Glenwood and Champaign Central and Edwardsville and those great programs, we just want to be in the conversation. From Brooks Coetzee to now Blake and before that, Jason Ziegler and the Kenney boys with Joe and Tom, to Jack Rettig and all the other guys that have played such a huge role, the program’s in a good spot.”
Whenever Wolters’ name flashes up on the screen and his baseball future begins to take shape, it’ll provide immediate joy to Difilippo and all the others who have had an up-close experience of watching Wolters’ journey unfold up this point.
Difilippo knows where he’ll be come Sunday night, too.
“I’ll be sitting in front of the TV watching the draft,” Difilippo said.
With his phone nearby, just in case he needs to take another call about Wolters. With plenty of good stories and vivid recollections he can summon up at moment’s notice, too.
Maybe even lessons he can use in his U.S. history classes next year.
