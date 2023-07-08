MAHOMET — Jim Gunther graduated from constructing model cars to the real deal before he turned 15, and he hasn’t looked back since.
Still, there’s one car he hasn’t modified or worked on beyond putting in an alternator: his 2000 Plymouth Prowler.
It’s a unique car with its open IndyCar style front wheels and “hot rod” design inspiration.
Gunther bought his orange pearl model off the lot with only a two-tenths of a mile on the odometer. Twenty-two years later, that’s only up to around 5,900 miles.
“It’s literally never been wet,” Gunther said.
It isn’t that he doesn’t want to drive the car — Gunther says that driving is the best thing you can do for a car — but that he wants to keep it as pristine as possible.
“I check if it’s going to be good weather for three or four days, then I’ll take it out,” Gunther said.
He’ll be getting it out for Mahomet’s Auto Fest on Sunday, where he expects to get a lot of attention.
If the exterior wasn’t enough to draw people in, Gunther said the speaker behind the back seat earns an audience.
“If I turn this boombox on, all the kids are around this car,” Gunther said.
Gunther was a kid himself when his career working on cars began.
At 14, he was earning money by mowing lawns and cleaning a body shop, where he got his first opportunity to paint a car – his mom’s.
The next year, he actually got paid to paint for this first time, putting an army gray coat on a 1941 Jeep.
He charged $75.
“I thought I was rich,” Gunther said.
Gunther ended up graduating high school two years early after a guidance counselor recognized that he was bored with school and encouraged him to apply for technical school.
He was hesitant at first, seeing technical school as lesser than traditional universities, but committed to getting in after learning about the high standards for admission.
He ended up loving it.
“The day I got out was a Friday. That next Monday, at 18 years old, I started for Cadillac Rolls-Royce Jaguar,” Gunther said. “I thought I died and went to heaven.”
Gunther went from working in that body shop to a nearby Oldsmobile dealership to finally getting hired at Ford after applying many times.
He says he once again thought he’d “died and went to heaven” once again because the cars were so much easier to work on, but his many applications raised some questions.
“The boss brings me in and he says ‘Why did you want this job?’ I said, ‘I want your job,’” Gunther said. “Well, a year later, he was let go.”
Sure enough, Gunther became the new boss.
When he quit Ford, Gunther opened his own Corvette shop, and he still has a Corvette he rebuilt.
Now, he’s mostly interested in cars that can appear more unique because they aren’t being made any longer.
The Prowler, for example, came out just before the Plymouth line was taken off the marketplace.
“It’s like reruns on the television, you know, I don’t see the shows until they go on reruns,” Gunther said. “I don’t get the car until they get out of circulation.”