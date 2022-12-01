URBANA — A Mahomet man sentenced to 13 years in prison for failing to stop to help two bicyclists he hit, killing one, has had his sentence reduced by a year.
Champaign County Judge Ronda Holliman on Wednesday said Robert O’Malley had shown remorse for his actions on Oct. 11, 2020, that led to the death of Dr. William Schuh and agreed to revise his original sentence down to 12 years.
O’Malley pleaded guilty in February to leaving the scene of an accident causing death or injury in connection with the collision that happened on U.S. 150 on the west side of Mahomet. On that day, the Carle doctor was riding his bike west behind his wife and their adult daughter when he was hit from behind.
He sustained an irreversible brain injury; his daughter was hit on the left buttock by a side view mirror of the car O’Malley was driving that kept going after hitting the Schuhs, returned to the scene briefly, then left again.
At his sentencing in March, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz sought the maximum 15-year sentence for O’Malley, who had a prior conviction for theft for stealing from a client of a company where he worked. O’Malley’s Bloomington attorney Kevin Sanborn recommended only six years, calling what happened an accident.
Holliman landed on 13 years after hearing from the surviving victims and O’Malley.
Sanborn filed a motion to reconsider the sentence in which he alleged that the judge did not properly consider the mitigating evidence offered on O’Malley’s behalf, including that his criminal history was non-violent, that he had made restitution in that case, and that he has committed to making restitution to the Schuhs of $50,000 on top of a $500,000 separate civil settlement in a wrongful death suit filed by the family against O’Malley.
Holliman clarified the reasons for her double-digit sentence but agreed that O’Malley should receive some additional consideration for his remorse.
O’Malley is serving his prison sentence in Vandalia and before his hearing Wednesday, had a projected parole date in June 2028.
Holliman also set a hearing for Dec. 21 to consider the portion of Sanborn’s request that O’Malley not be forced to forfeit two dozen guns that were in his home when he was arrested.