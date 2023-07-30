MAHOMET — The large picture window in Quentin McNew’s apartment just upstairs from the main office of Tin Cup RV Park looks out onto large grassy fields, a narrow road, some small buildings and a few RVs.
He sees more when he sits down his desk and looks out. McNew, after all, has big plans for the 86 connected acres he owns just a few miles from his childhood home.
In the years to come, the 2011 Mahomet-Seymour graduate envisions an event center and a pole barn with basketball courts inside, similar to Champaign’s Soccer Planet, on the area that was previously occupied by a driving range.
Tiny homes fashioned like log cabins will be occupied by both long-term renters and weekend visitors to Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, which lies just a quarter-mile down the road. One of those homes will take the form of a treehouse, and another will be a geodesic dome, in which visitors can lie down and look up at the stars at night.
A solar farm will power the small village, and an aquaponics greenhouse and eggs from an onsite chicken coop will feed its guests and residents. RVs will still fill much of the park, but they’ll sit on modernized pads, equipped for year-round stays or short-term rentals.
He also envisions the “barndominium,” a home with barn-like features, that he’ll inhabit on the property.
“I plan on this being my forever home,” he said.
For now, though, he’s fine living in the cramped office quarters and completing less-flashy projects that will pay off in the long term, including winterizing the park’s pipes so more guests can stay year-round, and undertakings that will allow him to pay for those investments, like adding pads to be filled by some of the 10 RV owners currently on the wait list. He also added a laundromat in a small building at the front of the park and is working on adding wireless internet for residents.
“Growing up, I didn’t have everything I wanted, but I had everything I needed,” he said. “Basic needs are like, Wi-Fi, laundry. Everybody needs that. ... The community stuff and the self-sustaining village will be cool to see, but it’s a three-to-five-year thing. It’s hard to be patient.”
Humble beginnings
A small living space isn’t unusual to McNew.
He grew up a bit more than a mile down the road from Tin Cup in “basically a double-wide” trailer, he said, where he and his family lived until he was in seventh grade. That’s when his parents bought 5 acres of land. While his interest in the real-estate business didn’t take hold until much later, he grew up learning how to fix houses from his father, who is a carpenter.
McNew enrolled at North Central College, hoping to parlay his success as a high school quarterback into a college career, but he transferred to University of Illinois after one year. While his dream of earning a football scholarship wasn’t fulfilled, he joined the Army ROTC, which paid for college. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sports management, hoping to become a football coach. He joined the National Guard in college, and served until last summer.
During his time as a Guardsman, McNew worked odd jobs, including as a valet at the Champaign Country Club and as a bus driver for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and Peoria Charter. During that time, he picked up an interest in real estate, and he devoured all of the information he could. On long bus drives, he’d listen to books and podcasts. Once, on a months-long deployment in Virginia, he bought a real estate course and would work on it every evening from 5 to 11 p.m.
In 2017, he bought his first home, a four-bedroom house at on Birch Street in Champaign, just east of Hessel Park, for $138,000. He rented two of the rooms to friends and operated the other as an Airbnb. Each month, he’d pay a $1,000 mortgage and get $1,700 from rent and Airbnb proceeds.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I don’t need to work that much if I’m living here for free,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Let’s do this again.’”
Building an empire
That’s when he dove into the world of “house hacking,” in which a buyer rents out a house for as much or more than their monthly mortgage payments.
He bought another house for $32,000, making a 20 percent down payment. Using his carpentry skills, he fixed up the house and then got a loan for 75 percent of its new value. He used that money to buy another home.
Over five years, he accumulated 140 properties in Champaign, Urbana, Mahomet, Bloomington, Danville and Indianapolis, and he eventually built teams to fix up and manage them. In those five years, he never sold a home.
The excitement, though, began to wear off, and the amount of properties became dizzying.
“I realized I don’t want 100 more of these because of management, all of the different roofs, all of the different parcels,” he said, “so I wanted more income in one spot.’”
Golden chance
That’s when a new opportunity arose. For the first time in 23 years, Tin Cup was for sale, along with 27 acres of empty adjoining land. The deal was too intriguing to pass up, and finally, he realized it was time to go all-in. In the last year, he ended his time in the National Guard and sold 70 properties to pay for his new project.
“I knew these deals don’t trade hands a lot,” he said. “I don’t know if I believed anybody if they told me I’d be back here. Twenty years of riding my bike around as a little kid, I always looked at Tin Cup as a historical thing. When this opportunity came up and being on site with the people, I was like, ‘All right, this is it.’
“There was no government telling me what I could do. It’s like ‘SimCity,’” he said, referencing the city-building video-game franchise. “You can do whatever you want.”
His ownership of the property, though, hasn’t gone quite as smoothly as he hoped. McNew mapped out a plan to develop 9 adjoining acres into single-family homes and large duplexes, similar to the ones just across the road from the park that are valued between $320,000 and $417,000, according to Zillow. The land, though, was zoned for commercial use, which would have allowed him to build anything “from truck stop to a bakery to a doctor’s office,” Mahomet Community Development Director Kelly Pfeifer said at the time, but not houses. Instead, he needed to ask the city to switch to residential zoning.
When residents in the neighboring Fox Run subdivision caught wind that the empty land behind their backyards was set to be developed, they protested to the village board.
“I’m like, ‘I’m not an out-of-town developer planning to get out of here,” McNew said. “I like green space, but I’m like, ‘At the price I paid, I’ve got to develop it.’ And it had commercial zoning, so it’s funny, most of the complaints were about having neighbors, and I’m like, ‘With the commercial zoning, it can be a truck stop, or anything. I’m trying to put nice homes here ... exactly what Fox Run is.’”
Eventually, the situation was resolved, and the land was approved for a new subdivision. With climbing interest rates, though, McNew put the development on hold. He still eventually plans to develop it.
He won’t stray from the original park’s identity as a space for recreational vehicles and their owners, and he said he plans on staying loyal to existing long-term occupants.
New future
But McNew’s grand plans for his plot of land grew recently after he bought 24 acres of adjoining land along Interstate 74 that he plans to develop. Eventually, he envisions drivers on the highway will see a sign that says “Tin Cup Village,” along with his planned solar farm.
Since McNew’s birth, his hometown has grown from a small farming community with a population of just more than 3,000 to a town of just over 10,000 as it stretches toward Champaign. In that landscape, he plans to add something completely unique.
“I decided to go all in because of the long-term impact,” he said. “There’s nothing like it here locally. A solar farm with a golf-cart community and log cabins. To be able to come back here where I grew up, it’s a vision that’s worth taking punches over and going for. It’s going to be challenging, and that keeps it fun.”