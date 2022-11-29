Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with some rain showers. High 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Windy at times. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.