SIDNEY — Sidney Saloon has new owners.
Champaign Realtor Steve Littlefield bought the bar and property at 204 S. David St. a week ago with Greg Grieme of Champaign and Spokane, Wash.
How does it feel to be a new bar owner?
“You can call me in another month and I’ll let you know,” Littlefield joked.
Littlefield is a one of the operators of The Littlefield Group, Keller Williams Realty.
They were initially approached to list Sidney Saloon, and he decided to buy it instead, he said.
“We looked at the financials and thought it would be a good investment,” he said.
Grieme is a partner in DANSR Inc., Champaign, a distributor of Vandoren, Jones Double Reeds, and Smith Mallets products.
“It came up and it’s just a really interesting business, not just the business but Sidney Saloon was really interesting,” Grieme said.
The previous owner had remodeled it, he said, and “it’s a destination for many people in that area.”
With other businesses to run, Littlefield and Grieme said they’re leaving Sidney Saloon in the hands of its current staff and manager.
They plan to meet with the manager once a month, Grieme said.
“We kept everyone. We don’t see, hopefully, any changes in that for a long time,” Littlefield said. “We’ve got a bunch of good people helping us.”
Nor will much else change, Littlefield said, though he hopes to boost the bar’s social media presence a bit.
“We truly don’t plan on changing names, or anything like that,” he said.
The bar sells food seven days a week, Littlefield said. It opens at 11 a.m. every day but Sunday, when it opens at noon.
Littlefield said he and Grieme bought Sidney Saloon from its second owner, who he declined to name.