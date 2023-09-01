CHAMPAIGN — The management of Champaign’s Market Place mall has asked the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District to pay a $1,500 monthly fee to help maintain the pavement on the mall’s property, and the MTD’s governing board has responded with a resounding no.
The board not only rejected the mall’s proposal but authorized MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt to consult a lawyer about any legal action that may be necessary to assure that buses continue to have access to pick up and drop off mall customers and employees.
The reactions of MTD board members to having the taxpayer-supported MTD cover maintenance costs on a private commercial property left little to doubt about how they’d vote.
“This just seems stupid,” said board member Phil Fiscella.
He went on to say that the mall initially asked for $2,500 a month, so it’s moving in the right direction by cutting back its request to $1,500 a month.
“Let’s get that number down to zero and we can talk about throwing them, you know, some free bus advertising and maybe we’ll buy some pretzels from Auntie Anne’s and we’ll call it good,” Fiscella said.
Gnadt said this issue began last year after the mall’s management complained about damage to the roads on the property and the MTD made some modifications to its routes to try and be accommodating.
Then, last September the mall proposed that the MTD pay a monthly fee to help maintain the mall’s internal roadways, he said.
“We did provide a proposal for them to consider,” said Market Place General Manager Morrie Mendenhall, who didn’t comment further on Thursday.
While the maintenance fee currently being requested would cost the MTD $18,000 a year, “it’s really not about the money,” Gnadt said.
The MTD provides transportation. It doesn’t pay property owners to maintain their properties, he and MTD Operations Director Jay Rank said.
“I’d frame it as we’re mutually beneficial, and I don’t think they value what we bring to the property,” Rank said.
Not only that, Gnadt said part of the mall management’s terms is that they control how many buses access the mall property and where they go on the property and the MTD would need permission from the mall management to deviate from that.
Under that scenario, with somebody else dictating the terms, the MTD could be viewed as a charter service, illegally competing with private charter services, Gnadt said.
While the MTD doesn’t pay any private property owner a maintenance fee, this isn’t the first time it’s been asked to do that. Rank said the owners of Country Fair Shopping Center in 2017 asked the MTD for $1 million to rebuild all the roads on its property and the MTD’s response was to say no and move its service to the neighboring Round Barn Center.
Board member Bruce Hannon called the mall “a failing business” that is seeing the MTD as something it could tap income from.
“It defies logic,” board member Alan Nudo said. “I mean, why would you do this when you’re taking away transportation for your employees and your customers.”
Gnadt said, to be fair, the MTD hasn’t threatened to end bus access if the financial terms aren’t met.
“No one from the mall management to date has said agree to these terms or you are banned from our property,” he said.
Gnadt also told the board, though, that rejecting the terms means “there’s going to be a conversation that happens within the community. This is not a situation that we have advocated for or desire to have. It’s a situation that the management of the mall has brought up.”
Rank said the MTD sends its buses onto several private properties at the request of the business owners there.
“The mall opened in 1975 and we’ve been there ever since,” he said.
At the MTD’s main stop at the mall entrance near the J.C. Penney store, there were just over 170 daily boardings and the same number of daily drop-offs in the last fiscal period ending June 30, 2022, he said.
Pre-pandemic, there were about 245 daily boardings and the same number of drop-offs a day from that spot, Gnadt said.