SPRINGFIELD — Philo resident Gene Mann put in more than 2,900 flight hours in his 10-year Navy stint during the Vietnam era.
He will be back up in the air Tuesday when he is part of a 91-member veteran group that attends a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. The trip will include veterans from 56 Illinois communities, including nine area towns.
Mann was an air crewman who “took care of the mechanics of all the airplanes” during his service time.
“I also trained other air crew and worked for the officers on their pre-flights,” Mann said.
The 73-year-old veteran left the Navy in August 1977 and had a long career working with natural gas and water companies in Douglas County and Indiana before his retirement.
It was August 1967 when Mann got word from a relative on the local draft board that he was about to be drafted, which prompted him to enlist in the Navy.
He would be part of family members who have served in the Navy — his grandfather having served during World War II, and his father, John, between World War II and Korea.
Gene Mann’s son, John, was a 24-year Naval veteran and will serve as his father’s escort to D.C.
Mann has been to the nation’s capital “two or three times” and is most looking forward to visiting the Vietnam War Memorial and the Nurses Memorial.
Mann, who was not wounded during his time in Vietnam, said 27 members of his squadron lost their lives there.
He said he enjoyed what he was doing, but “I was sad that a lot of my friends departed early in their lives. I’m sad we lost so many people.”
Other area veterans, all of them Vietnam era, who will make the trip to D.C.: Gregory Gonda, Charles Moss and Stanley White, all of Champaign; Michael Meeker, Danville; Roger Dedrick, Farmer City; Eddie Lane, Fithian; Donald Perrero, Mahomet; Edwin Kroll, St. Joseph; Mark Hurt, Tolono; and Jackie McEntire, Urbana.
The flight, which includes five Korean-era veterans and 86 Vietnam-era veterans, takes off from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport. Participants will visit the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Va., the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and the U.S. Air Force Memorial. The trip is provided at no cost to the veterans.
Joan Bortolon, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight president, said the mission is “to show our most senior veteran our gratitude for their service by hosting this day of thanks absolutely free to the veteran. They have paid enough; it is our turn to pay them back.”
The flight will return to Springfield at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The general public, friends, family and honor flight alumni veterans are encouraged to pack the airport to welcome them home.
Said Bortolon: “Greeters are encouraged to arrive early and show appreciation for and support of these veterans who sacrificed so much for our country.”
She said any World War II, Korean-era or Vietnam-era veteran is encouraged to apply to attend an honor flight. Any seriously impaired or terminally ill veteran will be given flight priority. Veteran and guardian applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org by clicking on the Applications tab.