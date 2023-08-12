Simon Tiffin wasn’t a big fan of choral music in his early years. Instrumental music — initially piano — was more his cup of tea.
That began to change when he came to the University of Illinois.
The man who will direct The Chorale this summer in its first performance since 2019 credits three UI professors — Andrew Megill, Andrea Solya and Barrington Coleman — for helping to open his eyes to the beauty of choral performance.
“They were very influential in me falling in love with choral music,” said Tiffin, who also serves as music director at Champaign’s Faith United Methodist Church. “I was mostly a band and piano person before that.”
Another positive influence was singing with the university’s Varsity Men’s Glee Club.
The Chorale will present its concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the north sanctuary of the church.
The group was last led by Julie Beyler, who founded it and served for 37 years. Tiffin said he is gratified by the welcoming attitude of The Chorale members.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with the group and meeting other people,” Tiffin said. “It’s been a great experience.
“I love the accepting nature of the group. I really feel that the people strive very hard to make sure every walk of life is welcome. I’ve been pleased with the level of musicianship people have been able to bring to the table.”
Tiffin said the members’ humanity “has been generous.”
“I can tell that they mean everything that they sing.”
Calling it a “fun sort of community-type of thing,” he said anyone who wants to sing can participate. A person doesn’t have to have a pedigree or a load of experience to participate.
He said between 40 and 60 people have been turning up for rehearsals.
The group rehearses on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. and sings a variety of musical styles, from folk songs to spirituals to Broadway and great choral works.
A native of Ottawa, Ill., Tiffin grew up studying piano beginning at the age of 6 under Anne Badger, a graduate of Oberlin Conservatory of Music and Yale University. He studied classical piano with Badger through high school and earned a degree in music from the University of Illinois.
Tiffin, who is 26, moved back to Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to the C-U area in 2022 when he was offered his present position with the church.
Besides his UI professors, Tiffin said his musical influences have been composer-conductor Steve Hackman and popular musician Jacob Collier.
“I love what they do with the fusion of classical and popular music,” Tiffin said.
Another major musical influence has been his older brother, Cory, a professional musician, who is the principal clarinetist for the Las Vegas Philharmonic who commutes back and forth from his home base of San Francisco. Cory is also a freelance musician in the bay area.
Another older brother, Matthew, is an amateur musician who didn’t pursue music as a profession. He serves as an EMT with the National Guard. Matthew plays clarinet, the piano and sings.
Their sister, Tanya Kelleher, also lives in San Francisco, where she works as a nanny and sings in a band.
Tiffin’s parents, David and Ellen, probably wonder where their children’s musical abilities come from. Neither of them is musical.
Maybe it skipped a generation: “My grandmother played the accordion when she was young,” Tiffin said. “Apparently she was very good.”
Besides music, Tiffin enjoys traveling and fitness.
He said working out in the gym “improves my life and musicianship and is the kind of discipline and routine” that is also important in music. “It’s taught me a lot about myself,” he said.
Tiffin also enjoys video gaming and said it had a major musical impact.
“I first fell in love with music and the different colors of the music and how it can add to the experience of anything” through gaming, he said. “Just imagine film without music.”
Singh receives Humanitarian Award
The first Dr. Tai R. Shin and You H. Shin Humanitarian Award will be presented to renowned crop breeder Bir Bahadur “B.B.” Singh.
The award was selected by the University of Illinois System in recognition of his exemplary impact on humanity by addressing global food security.
The award ceremony will be held Sept. 12 when Singh will give an invited lecture on the “Development of Improved Varieties of Prote-Rich Pulse Crops for Human Health, Wealth and Happiness.”
Singh will also present the $50,000 gift that accompanies the award to the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Tai Shin and Singh are both ACES alumni.
Established in 2022 with a $2 million pledge, the Shin Humanitarian Award recognizes those who promote the betterment of society; exhibit courage and integrity to better lives; improve environmental sustainability; take action on equality issues; or strive in other ways to protect and promote human rights.
Singh played a key role in introducing protein-rich soybeans to India to satisfy the country’s vegetarian diets. Best known for developing cowpea that yields in 60 days, he recognized the need for fast-maturing legumes that farmers could add to their crop rotation to maximize production.
He bridged the gap from crop development to adoption by small-holder farmers to realize increased production, higher incomes and enhanced food security across the globe.
Danville Lions Club takes a well-deserved bow
The Danville Lions Club earned a prestigious award and several club members, earned individual recognition recently.
The club was presented the Club Excellence Award from Lions Clubs International Foundation for meeting specific requirements in membership, service, leadership and organizational excellence and marketing.
It marked the first time the club had received the award.
Bill Wallpe, a 45-year club member, received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award, the highest award the foundation presents. It also marked another club first — the first time one of its members had received the award.
Wallpe also serves as club secretary-treasurer.
Fred Faulstich won an award that recognizes his longevity with the Lions. The 60-year member received the Lions of Illinois Foundation Fellow Award (also known as the Lion of the Year award) for the second time.
Other members were recognized for their length of membership — Brad Cooper (40 years) and Greg Green (35 years).
Champaign Legion officers installed
Champaign Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary recently installed new officers, from left, President LeeAnn Schaub, Vice President Nancy Phalen, Secretary Linda Eads, Treasurer Eileen Rexroad, Historian Laura Rexroad, Chaplain Glenda Manning and Sergeant-at-Arms Tanya Carlson.
Art piece donated to Boys and Girls Club
Local artist Marilyn Whittaker donated one of her sea fish painted fabric art pieces to the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club Elementary Martens Center recently.
Whittaker arrived to tour the club’s building and was surprised when children there showed their own sea creatures they had made, ranging from fish to jellyfish in numerous shapes, colors and sizes.
Bats at the Bridge set for Thursday
Who needs a bug zapper? A single Illinois bat can eat up to 3,000 insects each night.
Facts like this and more will be discussed next week at an adults-only Bats at the Bridge event sponsored by Champaign County Forest Preserve District from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Lake of the Woods, Mahomet.
The event will begin indoors before everyone walks to the covered bridge to look for the bats that roost there.
Representatives from the Illinois Bat Conservation Project will be on hand with special technology to detect and identify bats by their calls. Cost of the event is $3 per person. Registration is required by Aug. 16 at ccfpd.org.
For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.
Salt Fork FFA earns three stars
Salt Fork FFA chapter recently achieved a lofty ranking.
The chapter was awarded a three-star ranking from the National FFA organization.
That ranking is the highest a chapter can earn.
The national Chapter Award Program highlights 15 core events from the annual program of activities.
The Salt Fork program will be recognized on stage at the 96th National FFA Convention in the fall.
Festival lineup includes book signing by authors
Authors Doug Swinford of St. Joseph and Bill Hensch of Sidney will hold a book signing Saturday during the St. Joseph Community Fall Festival.
They will be at the pancake and sausage breakfast at The St. Joseph Stanton Fire District station from 8-11 a.m. The signing is sponsored by the Wings Women’s Group of The Saint Joseph United Methodist Church.
Swinford is the author of the book, “Planets, Transplants. and Autocorrect: Raising Three Daughters While Dancing Around Death and Divorce.”
Hensch’s book is about his life and experiences as a Vietnam vet and a retired Illinois state trooper.
The book is titled, “Peanut and the Bou (Boo) and A Cookie Cutter Too!”
The public is welcome to bring their books by for signing. The pair will also have a few books on hand for purchase.