FLATVILLE — In 1874, teenager Theis Busboom left his home in the swampy northwest German town of Ostfriesland and, with his three brothers and parents, made the harrowing trip to East Central Illinois.
The swampland between modern-day Flatville and Royal was vast, and it reminded them of home, where they learned to drain water to create fertile farmland. They set up a drainage system that still exists today, while at the same time helping to build a church with other farmers and community members.
“As soon as they came, the first thing they did was build a place to worship, because church was always the main emphasis for them,” said Gary Busboom, Theis’ great-great-grandson. “Their whole life revolved around it.”
As other area towns grew, the church drew in members from Gifford, Royal, St. Joseph and Rantoul, ballooning to more than 1,000 congregants. In 1914, a larger church was built in front of the old one, and the tall steeple of Immanuel Lutheran Church still looms over the tiny town of Flatville.
Almost 150 years after Theis Busboom arrived in the area, another of his descendants — Gary’s son, Greg, who grew up on his ancestors’ land in the shadow of that steeple — is now leading that flock and many others.
On June 3, Greg Busboom was elected bishop of the Central/Southern Illinois Synod, which encompasses 112 congregations and about 32,000 members.
Musical beginnings
Greg Busboom was thrilled in the eighth grade when he was invited to begin playing the pipe organ at Immanuel Lutheran. Ever since he begged his parents to buy him a piano at the age of 5, he was a precocious musician.
So when he began flawlessly filling the church with beautiful music from the pipe organ as a young teenager, it was no surprise to his parents. He played once or twice a month for his entire high school career.
“He just fell in love with” the piano, Gary said. “He was a natural.”
Greg Busboom thought his musical gift would lead him into music education, which he originally studied at the University of Illinois, where he was a member of the Marching Illini’s drumline until graduating in 1995.
Instead, his connection to his home church led him to become a Lutheran pastor.
“I was in my dorm room reading the newsletter from (Immanuel Lutheran), and something in the pastor’s (message) just spoke to me and I thought, ‘I think I’m supposed to go into the ministry,’” he said. “It just felt right.”
The decision to go into the ministry was of little surprise to those around him. He grew up just a mile north of Immanuel Lutheran Church in a house next to the land where his ancestors originally settled.
“That whole area in east central Champaign County descended from those immigrants,” his father said, “so that whole area is connected, and there’s a big sense of community there.”
Church at the core
For the Busboom family, the week revolved around Sunday’s church service, after which they’d always make visits to the houses of multiple family members. Playing the organ came naturally to Greg, combining his love for music and his connection to the church.
Eventually, he’d play at St. Andrew’s Lutheran on the UI campus, where he also lived in a basement apartment.
Unlike the generations of Busbooms before him, Greg wouldn’t return to Flatville. Pastors are assigned by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America; Immanuel Lutheran is a member of the North American Lutheran Church.
He served as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage after his graduation from seminary in 1999 until 2007. He then moved to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Springfield, where he’ll serve until he becomes a bishop in August.
While he only plays the organ sparingly, Busboom regularly plays piano, serving as the accompanist for St. John’s choir.
While he’s left his tiny hometown, the lessons he learned in Flatville carry over. Immanuel Lutheran, after all, created a community in itself, collecting congregants who stretch across miles and miles of farmland. He hopes to instill that spirit in the churches he serves.
“I think it’s really important to grow relationships as the church,” he said, “and to really become a church that is focused on connecting and making a difference in the communities we serve.”