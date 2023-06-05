In the five years since Peoria-based OSF HealthCare bought the former Presence Covenant Medical Center in Urbana, things have only seemed to have gone downhill at the Catholic hospital that will celebrate its 100th year in service later this year.
A longtime relationship between Christie Clinic and the Catholic hospital collapsed in 2018, the result being that many Christie physicians began working with and at Carle Foundation Hospital, OSF’s chief competitor for health care supremacy in central Illinois.
(In 2021, according to figures from the American Hospital Association, Carle’s main Urbana hospital had 24,686 admissions and OSF’s primary St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria had 28,821. Other hospitals in the region were far behind).
Since then, admissions, average daily census, outpatient visits, births and even personnel numbers sagged at OSF’s Urbana hospital, which was renamed Heart of Mary Medical Center. Admissions dropped from 6,684 in 2017 to 4,312 in 2021. The average daily census fell from 73 to 56. The number of births shrank by more than half from 732 in 2017 to 294 in 2021.
And last month, OSF announced that it would stop providing obstetrical care in September — closing its labor and delivery unit — almost 100 years to the day that predecessor Mercy Hospital, operated by the Sisters of Mercy of the Holy Cross, opened at the corner of Wright and Park streets in Urbana.
(OSF is owned by the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, an order based in Peoria).
At the same time, birthing services at OSF’s Danville hospital, Sacred Heart Medical Center, are scheduled to resume after a yearlong hiatus.
Champaign-Urbana patients currently working with OSF Medical Group OB-GYN providers will be referred to OSF hospitals in Bloomington or Danville. Or they can switch to Carle in Urbana, which in 2021 had 2,765 births — more than nine times the number at Heart of Mary.
Physician recruitment was the biggest difficulty in maintaining birthing services in Urbana, said Heart of Mary’s new president, 42-year-old J.T. Barnhart.
“We’ve been trying to add providers for a couple of years — whether physicians or nurse midwives — with not a lot of success,” said Barnhart, who started in Urbana in February. “We were trying to run the program with two providers and with a 24/7 call situation, and then when Danville closed a year or so ago, we just weren’t able to recruit here to be able to take the patients from that community.”
Now birthing services at Sacred Heart will be handled by Carle physicians in Danville and contracted providers through the South Carolina-based OB Hospitalist Group that works with hospitals across the country, Barnhart said.
Despite all the gloomy news, Barnhart said he is upbeat about the future of OSF’s Urbana hospital. Admissions are up this year, he said, as are emergency-department visits and primary-care use. New physicians have been recruited.
“We just added a third general surgeon,” he said. “We just added a second gastroenterologist to our group. We’re adding a second open heart surgeon who will be joining us next month.”
Other specialties are more challenging, particularly urology, neurology and OB-GYN.
That’s part of the reason Barnhart wants Heart of Mary to focus on particular specialties.
“What are those specialty areas where we can do really well, that we feel we can provide a good quality, good experience for the community, and bring in some top-notch providers?” he said. “I think the cardiology program here speaks to that. You can get everything from a basic stress test to open-heart surgery to valve replacement. And then in conjunction with what we have around cardiology in Peoria, even patients from this community who need heart transplants can go up to our site in Peoria,” he said.
Other specialties at Heart of Mary could include general surgery, gastroenterology, and orthopedics, spine and interventional pain. It’s also possible the hospital could expand its longtime adult mental-health services.
“There is so much need around behavioral health,” Barnhart noted. “A strategy for us is how can we expand that? We need more beds. It is almost always at capacity. We’re looking at a plan that could open another floor. And do we look at adolescent, geriatric (behavioral health)?”
Heart of Mary is no match for Carle, the mammoth hospital down the street with six times as many admissions and eight times as many employees in 2021.
“I think that’s something that will differentiate us for years to come when we compare ourselves, obviously, to Carle,” Barnhart said. “It’s a Level One trauma. They have all the tertiary (care). We’re not going to be that.
“That’s not my goal. My goal is to really run several services really well, have some niche services and have some things that differentiate.”
OSF recently entered into an agreement to buy a 75 percent ownership share in Olympian Surgical Suites, an outpatient surgery center at 1002 W. Interstate Drive, C, now owned by Dr. Sidney Rohrscheib.
“We’re working on some strategies to bring providers into that,” Barnhart said. “It gives us an opportunity to allow physicians to invest into a local surgery center as individual physicians, which right now does not exist in our market.”
But a reconciliation with Christie Clinic sounds unlikely, at least in the near term.
“I’m always hopeful,” Barnhart said. “We’ll just kinda continue down that path. I’m hoping to work with everyone.”
Even though he’s just entered his 40s, the new hospital president has almost 20 years of experience in hospital administration in Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Ohio and Tennessee.
“My background over the last 18 years has been on the for-profit side of health care,” Barnhart said. “I’ve worked for some of these large, for-profit, publicly traded companies. What drew me here was really the mission of OSF, being able to do the right things in health care, being able to make decisions that will be beneficial to the community in improving lives and improving health care. A lot of that spoke to me.
“I think there is great commitment to (Heart of Mary) and our hospital in Danville. Right now, it’s just what a lot of health care is going through. It’s just sort of looking at how do we right-size some of what we’re doing and some of the services so that we can be, long term, really financially sustainable. I feel great about it. I see great opportunities for us in the community.”