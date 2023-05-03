TUSCOLA — A 37-year-old Arcola attorney has been named the chief prosecutor for Douglas County.
In a special meeting Monday of the Douglas County Board, Robert E. “Rob” Kosic, who has practiced in Arcola since July 2015, was appointed state’s attorney.
He fills the vacancy created by Kate Watson’s appointment last month as circuit judge for Douglas County. She takes over for Richard “Rick” Broch, who retired at the end of March.
Watson, 55, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet in the courtroom where she has worked for 27 years.
“I can’t begin to tell you how humbling it is,” Watson said to a courtroom packed with her husband John Watson, their four children, dozens of family members, professional colleagues and friends.
The first female to take the bench in the staunchly Republican county, Watson intends to run as a Republican for the resident judgeship next year, meaning she has to run only in Douglas County and not the other five counties of the Sixth Circuit.
Kosic said he also intends to run as a Republican for the state’s attorney’s office in the fall of 2024. His appointment is effective May 15, giving him just two weeks to close down the practice that he joined eight years ago, Kosic and Stout.
His former colleague, Jerry Stout, retired just shy of his 80th birthday in 2017, leaving Kosic as the sole practitioner in the office since then.
Kosic, a native of Naperville, said his main focus has been handling real estate transactions, estate planning and criminal defense work.
He got his undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and his juris doctor from Northern Illinois University. Not long after being admitted to the bar in 2012, Kosic was hired as an assistant state’s attorney in Dixon in Lee County and remained there until 2015.
His wife’s roots in Douglas County lured him to Arcola. Torrie Fishel Kosic was the granddaughter of Linda and Jack Fishel, long-time Arcola residents who both served terms as mayor.
The Kosics live in Arcola and have four children.
“I am excited to get back into prosecution. It’s an area I enjoyed very much,” said Kosic, who said he’s relieved that David Deschler intends to stay on as his only assistant in the office.
For the next two weeks, Moultrie County attorney Tracy Weaver is filling in as a special prosecutor in Douglas County until Kosic can take the helm.
Watson, meantime, said she will spend her first day as a judge doing research.
Sixth Circuit Chief Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who loaned Watson a robe to wear for her ceremony since hers had not arrived, has assigned her to work on Wednesdays and Thursdays in Champaign County hearing family law cases.
Champaign County Judge Chad Beckett will go to Douglas County on those two days to hear criminal cases that would present a conflict for Watson.