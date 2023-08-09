CHAMPAIGN — Jamelle Sharpe’s desire to become a lawyer began early with an interest in societal agreements and a degree in literature from New York University.
“So I naturally decided to go into investment banking after undergrad,” Sharpe said.
A job in investment banking was a long way from his recently announced position as UI’s college of law dean designate.
Sharpe said he had wanted to be a lawyer since he was small, so he wanted to give something entirely different a try before continuing to law school.
“Working in the Morgan Stanley investment banking division structuring and market weight, marketing equity linked securities was quite different from studying Virginia Woolf.”
He said he loved the time in that field, including the chance to work with people from all over the world, but he didn’t love it enough to stay.
Sharpe went on to law school at Yale, then worked as a lawyer for Cravath, Swaine & Moore, where he was thrown into a deposition the day after being accepted into the bar.
“The partner said to me, ‘You can talk, can’t you?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I can talk.’ He said, ‘Then go make me some money,’” Sharpe said. “They really believed that, ‘if we’ve hired you, you should be lawyering.’”
During his time with Cravath, Sharpe said he learned lessons that he still passes on to students about what makes a good lawyer.
He said that a lawyer’s job primarily happens outside of a courtroom, and it’s all about strategizing with a client.
“What you really need to know is how to listen to your client to figure out what she wants and to support her in an ethical, but proactive way in getting to her goal, and that doesn’t always lead through the courtroom,” Sharpe said.
After two years as a litigator, Sharpe went on to become a clerk on the Federal Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Jacksonville, FL, where he worked with judge Gerald Bard Tjoflat, who Sharpe said was one of the best and wisest judges in the country.
Near the end of his year-long term as a clerk, Sharpe began looking for the next step, mainly considering becoming a lawyer once again.
After a friend encouraged him to pursue teaching, Sharpe applied for postdoctoral fellowships at Harvard and at University of Chicago, then decided on Chicago after his wife, Nicola, was accepted for a fellowship at Northwestern.
Upon completing their fellowships, they each ended up taking positions at UI in 2008, and now work one floor apart in the College of Law, which Jamelle said he enjoys.
“People might say, ‘does he really mean that?’” Sharpe said. “I really do mean it.”
Sharpe praised the university’s opportunities for couples to pursue their careers, as well as Champaign-Urbana’s schools and community.
The Sharpes have a son named Nate, who is 13, and triplet daughters named Alex, Bella and Selena, who are nine.
Between being a professor, a father and a husband, Sharpe said he doesn’t have time for much else, but he follows basketball and baseball, especially the Yankees.
He’s also big on movies (“Oppenheimer” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” are highlights of the summer, “Gattaca” an all-time favorite) and science fiction novels (“Wool” by Hugh Howey is his current recommendation).
Going into his role as dean of the college of law, Sharpe has some big goals to expand knowledge of the school across campus and to other colleges in the state.
“I’m a first generation student. In fact, I’m a first generation American – my parents weren’t born in the United States,” Sharpe said. “We didn’t have any professionals in our family. A lot of what I have learned about the law has been through trial and error and personal experience.”
Sharpe hopes to mitigate that learning process in part by personally reaching out and making himself available to students who might not know someone in a law career, even if those students don’t end up at UI.
“We are a public university, and as part of that mission, the law school has to reach out and serve the people of this state,” Sharpe said. “If that means that talking to me for half an hour or 45 minutes gets someone knowledge that they need in a way that is valuable to them, then I am honored to be able to help them.”
Some of this outreach will include student recruitment, though.
The college admissions process has been in the spotlight this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that race cannot be a factor, but Sharpe said he does not foresee any issues in bringing in diversity in student experiences.
“We will comply completely with the Supreme Court’s decisions – that should go without saying. Chief Justice Robert’s opinion leaves room for us to consider the formative experiences of the people who apply,” Sharpe said. “Every applicant is going to have an opportunity to describe to us the formative experiences that they believe are relevant to their study of law.”
Sharpe has previously served on the Diversity Realized at Illinois through Visioning Excellence committee at UI, which has the goal of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the faculty hiring process.
He recalled a conversation with a previous provost who told him that “diversity is not extraneous to excellence. It is an aspect of excellence itself.”
“We get smarter when we have folks from all walks of life, experiences, perspectives, to help us interrogate our experiences,” Sharpe said. “The value in diversity, the value in having a college community culture where everyone can exchange their ideas collegially is that it gives you one of the most valuable gifts you can have, which is to show you a way of looking at the world that you could not have happened on yourself.”