PAXTON — It took Chad Johnson a few years to realize his dream of becoming a police officer, but he finally made it in 2006 at age 36. Johnson will realize another goal Dec. 1 when he takes the reins as Ford County sheriff.
Johnson succeeds four-term Sheriff Mark Doran, who did not seek re-election. He was elected without opposition Nov. 8.
“Life gets in the way, so it got put on the back end,” Johnson said of reaching his goal later in life.
Before becoming an officer, he worked at several jobs, including factory worker and barber.
“I actually come from a family of barbers,” he said.
He also did home inspections and construction work and was a correctional officer at the Ford County jail.
It appears he found his calling when he became a police officer.
“He was a good officer, a very good officer,” Paxton police Chief Coy Cornett said of his former captain. “He was definitely an asset to Paxton PD. He’s level-headed, easy to talk to, has good communication skills and well liked by the officers, well liked by the community.”
Johnson served as Paxton’s first canine officer. He said the yellow lab Max he worked with for about six years was his “best bud.”
“His main job was ... narcotics, and he did do tracking,” Johnson said, adding he was also available to help find elderly residents who might have wandered away from home. “He was with me 24/7.”
Johnson said being canine officer was fulfilling and one of the most enjoyable times he spent in law enforcement. He decided to turn down the opportunity to take on another dog because “it’s constant training, which is very fulfilling when he does his job and you get results, but having to go through the pain and loss” when Max died was not something he wanted to go through again.
“It was hard on our family, him being part of our family,” Johnson said.
As a Paxton officer, Johnson received two letters of appreciation for a drug arrest and seizure in March 2021 and a drug investigation and seizure in February 2020. He received a letter of commendation for multiple drug arrests and drug forfeitures in May 2019.
Johnson’s son, Hunter, is a deputy in the sheriff’s office and will serve under his father. Chad Johnson and his wife, Stacy, who have been married for 30 years, also have a daughter, Valeree, a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who now resides in Florida.
Johnson said one of his immediate goals as sheriff is to buy body cameras for the deputies.
“We have them currently at the Paxton PD,” he said. “They’re just a great tool.”
Cornett said communication has been good between Paxton police and the county sheriff’s office, and Johnson wants to keep it that way.
“We’re a small community here,” Johnson said. “Communication I think is a big thing. Being an ex-canine officer, I’m big into drug enforcement. There have been a number of cases where I had the dog locally and I assisted the state police on several calls.”
As sheriff, Johnson is in charge of the upkeep of the county jail and courthouse. He said he wants to wait before deciding what, if any, work needs to be done on those buildings.
Johnson spent the week of Nov. 14-18 at a conference for newly elected sheriffs in Springfield, which he said was quite informative.
He said he feels like he’s ready for the job.
“I am looking forward to it,” Johnson said. “I’ve been going in there as much as possible with Mr. Doran, the current sheriff, asking him multiple questions on everything. I’m at the point now I’m ready to get started.”