The Tolono Village Board — from left, Trustee Vicki Buffo, village President Rob Murphy, Clerk Brandy Dalton and trustees Jared Robbins and Ann Jack Haluzak — listen to a constituent at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday at the police station. The village is one of several area communities where no one is running for an open seat on the board. There is also a scarcity of candidates for the village’s park board and public library board.