In Ludlow, three candidates for school board — all of them incumbents — were unable to secure enough signatures from registered voters to be placed on the ballot for Tuesday’s election.
In Broadlands, three candidates never got around to registering to run for village board.
In the Gibson City area, four candidates all filed to run for three four-year terms on the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board, while no one filed to run for a two-year term.
In some cases, a lack of interest or willingness to get involved is leading to a proliferation of no one running in area elections. People willing to run for public office generally do it because they want to serve their community. It can come at a cost, however, as an increasingly contentious society often confronts these public servants over matters with which they disagree. Prospective candidates wonder, “Why subject myself to that?”
There are no candidates running in 55 races in The News-Gazette’s coverage area.
Appointments abound
GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said it can be difficult to get people to run for school board.
“I’ve been at GCMS going on my 14th year,” Darnell said. “In that time, we’ve had only one contested race. Of the seven board members, three were appointed.”
Darnell said there aren’t many people “willing to step up” and run.
He said in this year’s election, the candidate with the fewest votes for the four-year term will likely be appointed to the board’s two-year term.
Appointments are common on area boards.
Retiring, unretiring
In some small towns, public-spirited citizens who want to retire from service find themselves coming back out of a sense of obligation.
One of those is Broadlands Village President Bruce Block, who has served in that role three different times since the ‘90s for a total of 10 years.
“I’d like to give up being mayor, but nobody else wants the job,” Block said.
In an incorporated village of 350 people, the candidate pool is small.
Missing minimums, deadlines
There will also be several “no candidate” listings on the ballot in the election for Broadlands Village Board.
Of the four incumbents, three didn’t get their petitions filed in time, and the fourth opted not to seek re-election.
Block said things have gotten more complicated. The village clerk used to hand officials the forms needed to run for office, and they would then get the needed signatures and file them.
“Now everybody’s got to do it on their own,” Block said. “Everything’s got to be done online anymore. People don’t want to do anything anymore.”
That wasn’t the problem for people wanting to run for Ludlow school board. It was finding enough registered voters to sign their petitions. Fifty signatures were needed.
Population-wise, the village itself is tiny, but the school district is large and primarily rural, making signature collection a challenge.
“The problem is with our small village ... they couldn’t get 50 signatures,” Superintendent Jeff Graham said. “We literally had board members go door to door, and the people weren’t registered voters or they didn’t answer the door or whatever. Getting 50 signatures was quite a battle.”
Three incumbents will have to be appointed. A fourth incumbent, Jeri Roberts, who has been on the board for 20 years, opted not to seek re-election.
Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons called the Ludlow situation “very unique and rare.”
“I don’t recall that ever having happened like it did in Ludlow,” he said.
A perfect storm
The “no candidate” problem seems especially acute in Tolono, where three different boards are in need of people to run. There is no one running for a seat on the village board or the library board, and five open seats on the park board have no candidates.
“You can’t get anybody to do anything anymore,” village President Rob Murphy said. “It’s frustrating. I constantly recruit people to run, but my philosophy is, I don’t want to recruit you because I don’t want like-minded people on the board. I want you to be on there because you want to be on there. I like hearing what other people have to do and say.”
Murphy said there will be two empty seats on village board, with one seat that was left vacant several months ago not filled yet. Two people picked up nominating petitions for Tuesday’s election but then didn’t file them. It seems every year, the president has to appoint someone to the board, Murphy said.
“I don’t understand why people won’t get involved,” he added, noting the village might be making it too easy for people not to attend meetings because they are livestreamed. Their meetings draw few members of the public.
Tolono Public Library board President Meghan Peach said having no one running for one board seat is a rarity.
“I think the library is a little bit different because we have a director who advocates for individuals to be on the library board,” she said.
It’s a “tight-knit community” of patrons active and interested in library matters, Peach said, and while at least two people had expressed a desire to run, both had difficulty filing paperwork to get on the ballot.
Redistricting complications
For Urbana school board Sub-District 4, there is no candidate running for one seat because the district map was recently redrawn to make it more equitable in terms of the number of residents in each district.
“Right now, we would have two school board members in the same district, so one decided not to run,” said Katherine Tellez, the district’s director of communications and marketing.
Two seats for the Gifford Fire Protection District board on Tuesday’s ballot have no candidate. Board President Becky Schluter said the problem was potential candidates having missed the deadline to file.
“They will be appointed,” Schluter said. “I assume they’ll have to run again next election.”
Thankless task
For the Rantoul City Schools board, Superintendent Scott Woods said it is rare to not have a candidate running for one of the four seats — for a two-year term.
“To the best of my knowledge, we typically have candidates for all of our open seats,” Woods said, noting there are three candidates running for an equal number of four-year terms.
He said being a school board member is not easy. Unlike some positions, such as village board, there is no pay for being a school board member.
“It’s a volunteer job,” Woods said, “and I do think a lot of the public criticism of school boards ... may be keeping some people away in general. COVID brought more attention to school boards than has happened in a long time.
“I’m very grateful to our board members who serve and that they’re continuing to serve.”
Procrastination penalty
Arthur Village President Rod Randall called this “a very unusual election” — the three open seats on his village board have only write-in candidates.
“No one filed in a timely way. We have two incumbents and two newcomers who have shown interest,” Randall said. “I announced at all the board meetings, ‘The petitions are due; the petitions are due.’ (They) just missed the deadline.”
Randall said this marks the first time something like this has happened.
“We’ve always had enough people on the ballot,” he said, though he noted that he has had to fill vacancies because people move out of town “and things like that.”
People get along in Arthur, and there isn’t a lot of criticism of the village, Randall said. It’s just that candidates tended to procrastinate this year.