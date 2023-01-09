OAKWOOD — The memories of a couple’s first child, as Ben and Carrie Hay put it, are etched into a parent’s mind. The first time, each step in the process of raising a child from a helpless baby to a fully functional human who walks and talks is new and novel.
For the Hays, those memories of their firstborn, Luella, are carved into their five-bedroom log cabin, which is set back off of a small country road in rural Oakwood by a long, winding driveway that allows a thicket of trees to make the house feel completely isolated.
The couple learned to change Luella’s diapers in that home, which they bought a few years earlier because of its serenity. When she wouldn’t stop crying, they’d take her out to the porch, and she’d drift off to sleep as she heard the chirping of crickets or birds until she went limp in their arms.
She learned to walk in that spacious living room with its high ceiling. Then, she began leading the way when they ventured outside, ambling ahead through the trails and past the small lake that is now home to a river otter and snapping turtles, some of which, Ben guesses, may have been around since the lake was dammed up and cut off from other bodies of water in 1955.
Ben and Carrie can’t walk into the house without facing a wave of memories, like the times Luella would sit next to her newborn brother’s bassinet with a book on her lap, babbling away as she turned the pages when she was just over a year old. Or when she’d gleefully watch Elmo or “Sesame Street.” Or when she’d sit and draw. Or when she’d gorge on avocados, her favorite food.
“We’re really thankful that she was our first,” Carrie said, “because those memories are very vivid.”
Luella died in September 2018 after a common viral infection turned into an aggressive form of bacterial pneumonia. For the grieving parents, the pain was excruciating. Friends and family surrounded them, providing necessities, including food and help with day-to-day tasks, as well as outlets who would allow them to cry on their shoulder or listen as they spoke about their feelings.
Still, they knew they needed something different.
“We were desperately looking for help of any kind,” Ben said.
Two months after Luella’s death, they traveled to northwest Wisconsin for a weekend retreat at Faith’s Lodge, a large cabin that provides support for grieving families.
Around other parents who had recently lost a child, they were able to open up in different ways.
“The bottom line for me was being with a group that understood your pain and knew why I was sobbing for the majority of the week,” Carrie said. In isolation, “you start questioning what kind of person you are to deserve something like this. You meet other parents who seem like totally fine, nice people who also didn’t deserve it, so then you stop questioning, ‘What did I do in my past to deserve this sort of karma?’”
When they drove home, their problems weren’t solved, of course. Their grief still weighed on them, and when they pulled into their winding driveway, they still walked into the wave of memories that were both excruciating and comforting.
On that long trip, they realized that they eventually would need to move, even though they couldn’t let go of the place where their daughter lived her life. Maybe, they thought, their home could provide an oasis for other families like the one they desperately needed.
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
Two years after Luella’s death, the Hays’ plan to turn their home into a retreat and event center for grieving families, which they named Luella’s Lodge, came to fruition when they officially filed paperwork to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2020. The role was a perfect fit for both.
After earning her master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois, Carrie has spent the last 12 years working in the field. Ben is a lifelong craftsman who enjoyed putting work into the home, including carving out living-room windows that stretch all the way from the bottom of the first floor to the top of the second.
They began by gathering groups of parents for virtual meetings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in February 2021, a neighboring house went up for sale. They bought it and moved in.
Nine months later, they held their first in-person retreat with mothers from the virtual meetings.
Since then, they’ve held six retreats, complete with massage therapy, yoga, nature walks and counseling activities. The Hays tell attendees their story, but they try to keep their presence to a minimum to allow others to open up.
Sometimes, parents speak to each other about honoring their deceased child on their birthday or the anniversary of their death. Other times, they simply tell the story of how their child died, often repeating it over and over again as they try to make sense of it.
“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to do that because you don’t feel comfortable sharing some of those details with other people,” Carrie said. “So, when you’re in that safe space with other bereaved parents, it gives you the opportunity to share those details.”
This summer, Luella’s Lodge will hold its first retreat for full families. They’ll host one family on each floor and hope to be able to borrow a few luxury campers for other families to stay in.
Eventually, they hope to build a large expansion so they can host more parents and families.
The organization currently consists of a five-person board that includes the Hays, MaryBess Gordon, psychologist Jennea Bivens Klingenberg and Carrie’s brother, Ryan Berger. Alumni coordinator Caroline Wagner, who lost her 4-year-old son, Ian, in 2009, sets up monthly online meetings for participants. The Hays hope to eventually expand programming and hire a full-time director.
In addition to six retreats, the lodge has hosted separate weekend events for bereaved moms and dads, a holiday support event and more. Through March this year, they are hosting “Yoga for Grief” events on the second and fourth Sundays of each month. A total of 65 parents from seven states have attended events at the lodge, including 50 mothers.
The Hays also suggested they might host some sort of event to educate the public about how to help a grieving family member or friend. While their reach has been far, they hope to connect with more local families.
The deceased children of the attendees range widely in age, and circumstances of their deaths span a wide gamut. But no matter what, the connection is “deep and immediate,” Carrie said.
“Everybody grieves differently,” Ben said. “Everybody has their own ways. Luella was 17 months when she passed. Some of these were 10 or 16 or 40 years old when they passed. We still connect and help each other. Losing a child, really, we found that the age doesn’t necessarily mean that much.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
After Luella’s death, Ben began noticing dimes on the ground and picking them up, taking notice of the leaves stemming from the olive and oak branches on the back.
“I used to explain to (Luella) the different leaves in the different flowers and things like that,” he said. “I kept finding all these dimes and I thought maybe it was a sign. ... You don’t know where your daughter’s at, so it’s almost like you’re hunting for anything that says, ‘Maybe she’s trying to tell me something.’”
While the Hays both say they don’t constantly hunt for signs from Luella like they used to, Ben still takes notice of dimes and other coins on the ground. He always will.
“He says, ‘I’m going to be 75 and I’ll pick up a coin in the store, and somebody’s going to be like: Why is this old dude crying?’” Carrie said. “It’s still going to be there. There’s still going to be these triggers, and you can’t anticipate it happening. Now, I can almost accept it more. I can tell when it’s coming.
“Before, it was just back-to-back-to-back-to-back grief waves, anxiety, panic attacks. ... Now, because they’re so spread out, I can handle them better because I know it’s going to happen. I’m like, ‘I’m going to be an ugly, crying mess for a day, and that’s just going to happen.’”
The Hays are careful not to give the impression to other grieving parents that their grief can ever be fixed. Because no matter how excruciating the pain, they’ll all cling to the memories and milestones that made their time with their child special, however short it was.
“We don’t want to ever advertise that we’re going to make you better or fix your grief or make you miss your child less,” Carrie said. “It’s just an opportunity to feel understood, to not feel so isolated, and to walk away hopefully with some coping skills that can get you through some really tough days.”