TAMPA, Fla. — Illinois football alumni and fans didn't need to wait for Monday's opening kickoff of the ReliaQuest Bowl to start enjoying the Illini's postseason involvement.
Hundreds of individuals flocked to American Social sports bar on Sunday evening for a three-hour, Illinois-themed party. Just a short walk away from the team's downtown Tampa hotel.
It coincided with the Busey Bank Fighting Illini radio show, which included guest appearances from athletic director Josh Whitman, former players Juice Williams and Kevin Mitchell, and the father of current Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito.
"You come to this because you want to be around other Illinois fans, so you go where the fans are," said Mary McGrath, who has been attending Illini football games since the 1960s. "That’s what we do — we’re following the fans. Makes it more fun."
A foggy morning and early Sunday afternoon gave way to a partly sunny sky and comfortable warmth.
Party attendees surged through American Social's doors at the stroke of 5 p.m. Eastern time, getting to take in the final moments of Illini women's basketball knocking off 12th-ranked Iowa at State Farm Center via televisions overhanging the main bar.
Catered food and bartended drinks flowed through the large space. The outdoor patio area allowed the perfect opportunity for photos with the setting sun, the intersection of the Seddon and Garrison channels providing an idyllic water backdrop as well.
"We didn’t think we’d be in Florida, out on this patio looking at the Tampa Bay with all these people," said Kyle Graham, whose daughter, Gwenyth, is a freshman clarinet player with the Marching Illini. "And we’re already thinking next year ... where are we going to be."
All sorts of Illini allegiances dotted those attending this event.
Supporters young and old mingled ahead of what they hope is a victory for Bret Bielema's Illinois team versus Mississippi State, with the bowl game slated to begin at 11 a.m. Central time from Raymond James Stadium.
"We obviously want to be part of the Illini celebration and take part in this whole kind of rejuvenated football team we have in Champaign, finally," said Greg Kyburz, whose son, Nick, was a walk-on punter with Illinois in the mid-2010s. "We’ve got something to be proud of, so we’re excited to be part of it."
McGrath and her husband, Dennis Lewis, made the roughly 156-mile drive north from Naples along with McGrath's brother, John.
"I became a fan probably in ’63 — the Dick Butkus, Jim Grabowski (Illini)," John McGrath said. "We’ve seen a lot of good wins, but we’ve seen a few disappointments, too."
Kyburz is an Illinois graduate, and both he and significant other Laura Dawson grew up near the school.
"We’ve got 50-yard line seats. We’re excited," Laura Dawson said. "This is our third day (in Tampa). Everywhere we go, we see Illini fans. I-L-L."
"Grocery store, gas station," Greg Kyburz added. "Everything."
Therese Graham, Kyle's wife and Gwenyth's mother, said she encountered a woman wearing an Illinois hat at their hotel pool. Therese learned the woman was the mother of an Illini graduate, and that she still attends all of Illinois' home football games.
"Just having the opportunity to come to a bowl game and experience this and be part of the Illini community," Therese Graham said, "it’s just really nice to be part of that."
Those who spoke to The News-Gazette displayed cautious optimism about what might happen when Illinois and Mississippi State clash on Monday.
Mary McGrath feels that whoever grabs early momentum will be able to ride that to victory.
"It’s going to be a good game, too, and I believe the team that gets the karma going first is going to be the one that takes it home," she said. "So I hope that’s us."
Lewis is curious to see how Barry Lunney Jr.'s offense responds to the opt-out of running back Chase Brown, who has declared for the NFL draft.
"I’m looking for Reggie Love and Josh McCray to pick up where Chase Brown (left off)," Lewis said, "and I expect Tommy DeVito to throw the ball more, throw it downfield."
Greg Kyburz possesses one modest goal for the Illini versus the Bulldogs.
"Be competitive, number one," he said. "Little concerned about missing the Brown brothers (Chase and safety Sydney), but I think we’ve got some pretty reliable backups. Obviously want to win, but please be close."
The Grahams have come to appreciate the role Illinois' band plays in the game day atmosphere. Especially considering the crew led by Barry Houser made a 16-hour bus trip south for this bowl game.
"For all these freshmen and the band members to see all these moving parts, to me, I just love it," Kyle Graham said. "And then (Monday) is the culmination. And we won’t make her ride the bus back home. She’ll fly."