A Champaign lawyer faces a six-month suspension from the practice of law — three months for mishandling two civil cases and another three months for making vulgar comments to female legal opponents.
Matthew Peek admitted to a three-lawyer state disciplinary panel that he fouled up two civil cases but denied using sexually explicit language in a third.
The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission panel credited Peek for candor in the civil cases. But it concluded his denials were “not credible” regarding his use of vulgar language.
“We ... impress upon (Peek) and other lawyers the importance of protecting client interests and conducting oneself in a respectful and ethical manner,” the three-judge panel stated.
The Illinois Supreme Court will review — and almost certainly affirm — the panel’s recommendation.
A military veteran and Southern Illinois University law graduate, Peek has handled mostly civil cases. Fluent in Spanish, he also is a courtroom translator.
In the two civil cases, Peek did not do what he was hired to do.
The inappropriate language case is more unusual, a dispute between opposing lawyers in a divorce case whose offices were on the same floor of a Champaign office building.
The ARDC charged that when Peek went into the law office of Kristen Fischer, he was asked by Fischer paralegal Stephanie Schnepper how he was doing. Schnepper said Peek replied that “he was great, he had just been naked in his office.”
Peek, who denied making the remark, was not sanctioned for that comment because it was not made in the context of a case-related conversation.
However, in speaking to Fischer and Schnepper about the divorce case, Peek acknowledged making sexual insults about his client while trying to persuade Fischer to accept a settlement Fischer previously rejected.
The panel found Peek’s sexually degrading language upset the two women. Peek acknowledged making a vulgar remark about his client, but disputed the specific language alleged. He said the two women misheard another remark he made.
“Schnepper was mortified by (Peek’s) remark and went to speak to (Peek’s) employer, Cari Rincker, but Rincker was not in her office. Schnepper was so upset by (Peek’s) disrespect toward Fischer that she cried,” the panel opinion states.
The opinion states Peek was subsequently dismissed by his employer because of “his statements to Fischer and Schnepper.”
The panel said the only purpose of Peeks’ language was “to burden and embarrass” the women and found his client comment was “particularly egregious.”
In one of the two civil cases, Peek in 2016 agreed to represent a local couple — Samuel and Kellie Preston — in a dispute about a property they sold. He took their $2,500 retainer but did nothing, even when opposing counsel filed a summary judgment motion that led to the Prestons being ordered to pay a $64,120 judgment.
Peek attributed his action to being “overwhelmed at that time” and said he ignored the Prestons’ emails because “of his anxiety in owning up to his mistake.”
In the other case, Peek failed to turn over “garnishment checks” that he collected on a client’s behalf.
Peek testified he did not communicate with that client — Unique Homes — or the lawyer Unique hired when Peek ignored them because “he did not want to confront his error and deal with the situation he created.”
Although suspended for six months, Peek’s law license will not be reinstated until he makes restitution to the Prestons.