DANVILLE — OSF HealthCare’s hospital in Danville will reopen its birthing center in September, but its sister hospital in Urbana will soon be out of the baby-delivery business.
OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center announced Monday that it plans to file with state regulators for permission to discontinue obstetrics at its Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center.
Starting in September, labor and delivery patients at the Urbana hospital will be redirected to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville or OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. The exact timing in September for the transition hasn't been determined, hospital officials said.
After September, OSF obstetrics and gynecology group patients in Urbana will be referred to OSF Medical Group’s primary-care providers in Champaign or its obstetrics and gynecology location in Danville.
Sacred Heart closed its birthing center in October due to lack of obstetrics providers in that area. Since then, expectant parents who would have delivered babies at the Danville hospital have been directed to Heart of Mary in Urbana.
Why the Urbana hospital is now looking to discontinue labor and delivery isn’t entirely clear.
OSF spokesman Tim Ditman referred questions to Heart of Mary President J.T. Barnhart, who won’t be available until mid-morning Tuesday, he said.
A news release said the decision was based on a number of factors, “including access to care, travel time to hospitals and vulnerable populations,” along with “staffing challenges and ability to recruit.”
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart President Ned Hill said that hospital team is pleased to announce the return of birthing services in Danville.
“We are committed to providing exceptional patient care and know the challenges our young families have experienced throughout the last few months. We are so appreciative of their patience with us,” he said.
Staffing has been Sacred Heart’s biggest challenge, “similar to the rest of the country,” Hill said.
“Until we were able to ensure each mother, child and family who needed us was able to have our undivided attention and a care plan that is customized to their precise wishes, we needed to transfer care to Urbana,” Hill said. “Now that we have new providers and a plan to care for our youngest patients and their parents, we are ready to resume services for obstetrics and newborn care in Danville.”
OSF HealthCare also said it plans to offer a hybrid model of in-person visits and digital tools for women who want to take advantage of some virtual offerings, and has virtual lactation assistance available regardless of the patient’s geographic location.
In the announcement Monday from the two hospitals, OSF said it will continue its commitment to overall women’s health through such services as well-woman annual visits, mammograms, general gynecology services, bone-density scans and wellness screenings through OSF Medical Group primary-care offices in the Champaign area.
With the reopening of the birthing unit at Sacred Heart in September, hospital officials said outpatient prenatal care, postpartum care, and general women's health and pediatric services will continue at both the hospital and OSF Medical Group in Danville.