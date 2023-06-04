Brian Neiswender stands at the corner of Sixth and Daniel Streets in Champaign, where the company he co-founded, Core Spaces, built the Hub. The building is the third luxury student housing building Neiswender's companies built. His former company, CA Ventures, built 309 Green, in 2008, early in the wave of the construction of luxury student apartment highrises throughout the country. In 2020, Core Spaces built the Dean, which is just north of the Hub. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette