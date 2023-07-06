Have a storm-related story to share? Email news@news-gazette.com or call 217-393-8261
PESOTUM — Debbie Kaden lived in California for about 25 years, and is used to earthquakes, so when her house shook last Thursday it brought back memories.
But the shaking wasn’t due to the earth moving. A portion of a large tree had fallen on her house that she shares with her mother and nephew, both of whom are disabled.
“All of a sudden we heard just a big boom. Then the house started shaking. We were like, ‘What was that?’” Kaden said.
The tree, some of which remains standing, was a victim of strong winds that caused extensive damage throughout the area, including power outages and downed trees and limbs.
Pesotum firefighters told Kaden and family they needed to leave the house due to safety concerns. They are thankful for the work the firefighters, who were stretched pretty thin due to other area calls, provided that day.
“We had to leave the house because the fire department said it wasn’t safe to be in there with all the weight of the tree on there. They said it was 12,000 pounds, 6 tons,” Kaden said.
Fire Chief Rob Russian said Kaden’s house was the one hit worst by the storm.
Some other homes had limbs come down on them, “but nothing that went through the roof,” he said. “There were lots of wires down, the services that go into people’s houses.”
Like many communities, Pesotum lost electrical service.
Pesotum’s firefighters had plenty to do Thursday. In addition to five firefighters who were surveying the town, firefighters from that village were present on Interstate 57, where several semi trailers had overturned. Others helped in Tolono, where the wind flattened 11 utility poles.
Russian said he doesn’t ever remember Pesotum getting the kind of wind that hit the area last week, although “we had a tornado south of Pesotum the same day as the Gifford tornado” in November 2013. “The damage wasn’t widespread.”
Kaden said she is glad the damage to her house wasn’t worse.
“Considering it’s a very old house, we’ve been very fortunate,” she said.
“I was like, ‘Lord, I trust you. I don’t understand,” she said.
“This may sound funny. I just felt like he said, ‘Why not you?’ Things happen to people all the time.”
Kaden said it will be about three months before repairs begin on her house. She and her family will have to live elsewhere once the work starts.
Village President Joyce Ragle, who is Kaden’s sister, said power eventually returned in the town of 560.
“It posed a problem” keeping food frozen. “We lost some food, but because we weren’t opening the freezer, it just kept things solid.”
Added Russian, “I got power back Friday night at 10:15 — two hours after I bought the $1,200 generator.”