DANVILLE — Bond was set at $500,000 Monday for a 73-year-old Prophetstown man accused of ramming a car loaded with flammable material into the site of a future abortion clinic in Danville.
Philip J. Buyno was charged with terrorist threat, burglary, conspiracy to commit arson, attempted arson and criminal damage to property in excess of $10,000.
Buyno is said to have driven a vehicle loaded with flammable material at a high rate of speed into a building at 600 N. Logan Ave. Saturday, intending to damage the building by fire, according to a document filed by Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
The building, the former location of Dillman Eye Care Associates, was sold in March to Indianapolis-based McGhee Investment Group, which has the same address as Clinic for Women, an Indianapolis abortion provider, according to state and county records.
According to the clinic’s website, Clinic for Women “has provided safe, legal first trimester abortions in Indianapolis” since 1977.
Logan Cronk, Danville’s community development administrator, said the city had contact with the buyer of the property about a month ago but hasn’t yet received an application for a building permit.
Damage done to the Danville building followed the passage of an ordinance May 4 by the city council to ban the shipment of abortion pills and other items intended for abortions.
The ordinance, which passed with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. breaking a 7-7 tie by voting in favor of it, is on hold and expected to take years working its way through the court system.
According to the terrorist threat charge, Buyno “intended to cause or create a risk and created a risk of death or great bodily harm by using his vehicle as an incendiary device to burn down the building” at 600 N. Logan.
The burglary charge states he entered the building with the intent to commit arson, a felony.
The conspiracy charge states that he, with the intent to commit the offense of arson, “agreed with another to the commission of that offense."
The attempted arson charge states that he “drove a vehicle loaded with flammable material into the building” at 600 N. Logan.