RANTOUL — Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer has returned to his duties in Rantoul. His status moving forward will depend on resolution of domestic-battery charges filed against him last month.
Mayor Chuck Smith said Wednesday morning he had brought Eisenhauer back due in part to staff shortages.
Smith placed Eisenhauer on administrative leave June 12 after he was arrested on two counts of domestic battery and a charge of interfering with the report of domestic battery in an incident involving his wife. He has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.
Judge Brett Olmstead continued the case until an Aug. 24 pretrial conference before Judge Matt Lee, who will hear the misdemeanor charges. Eisenhauer has remained free on his own recognizance until the criminal matter is resolved.
“There’s no change in the charges,” Smith said. “He still has to go through that,” adding if Eisenhauer is found guilty, “it would terminate his employment situation.”
Eisenhauer is going through counseling and said the no-contact order in place against him has been lifted.
He said he and his wife are talking.
“She is going to move back home, and we both have the goal of reconciling, recognizing there’s a long road ahead of us, but I think we’re willing to put in the work," he said.
Smith took over many of Eisenhauer’s duties since placing him on administrative leave, and said the recent departure of Comptroller Jolene Gensler for another job has added significantly more duties to his plate.
“My responsibility is to serve this community,” Smith said, “and without the comptroller and the village administrator, it’s becoming more difficult to do that.”
Eisenhauer spoke with village employees Wednesday morning — a meeting that he said went well.
“What I did at the meeting was be very open and transparent in discussing the entire situation that led up to (the altercation), what happened in that 24-hour period as well as what steps I have taken in rebuilding my life since then and what my plans are moving forward,” Eisenhauer said. “The support that I have received from the mayor, the board, the staff and many members of this community are far, far more than I deserve, but is greatly appreciated.”
He said among the jobs he will be working on in the short term are finding determining how the finance department can be refigured. He said the village will post open positions for a budget and data analyst and a comptroller, hiring only one person, and will restructure the finance division according to which position is filled.
He said finding someone with municipal and government experience is difficult.
“But (we) certainly recognize this as a terrific place to work and a desirable opportunity for someone who matches the skill set we’re looking for," he said.
Eisenhauer said working on several economic development opportunities that he was focusing on prior to being placed on leave and increasing residential development are also important tasks on the agenda.
He said filling the position of public works director, which he estimates has been vacant “well over two years,” is another task that needs attention.
Another item on his to-do list: “building back the trust of the community (and) certainly those I work with.”
“There’s other partnerships I have throughout the county that I look forward to rebuilding and regaining their trust,” he said.
Eisenhauer was arrested June 12. He tendered his resignation the following day. Meeting that evening, however, village trustees opted not to accept the resignation until they could learn more about the situation.
According to a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office report, Eisenhauer’s wife said she and her husband were arguing about marital issues and she told him she was moving out.
Eisenhauer admitted to sheriff’s deputies that he became upset because his wife didn’t want to go with him on a family trip and started yelling at her. He said he dumped the contents of her purse out, threw her clothes on the floor, grabbed the phone from her when she tried to call 911 to prevent her from calling police out of concern for his career and admitted pulling her hair when he did so.
His wife said Eisenhauer got in her face screaming, pushed her down onto the couch and hit her in the face.
She told deputies Eisenhauer had been physical with her in the past when she threatened to leave, pinning her down to prevent her from going.