URBANA — Nobody is better suited to fill the seat of the late state Sen. Scott Bennett than she is, state Rep. Carol Ammons said Wednesday.
The Urbana Democrat said she and the Champaign Democrat, who died Dec. 9 at age 45, worked closely together for the benefit of their constituents, and their votes aligned 98 percent of the time.
“I’m saddened by his passing, but his work and his legacy will continue because I have been working directly with him,” she said.
Ammons made a formal announcement Wednesday that she is seeking appointment to the 52nd Illinois Senate District seat vacated by Sen. Bennett’s sudden passing.
The first Black woman elected to the 103rd Illinois House District, Ammons is serving her fourth term as representative.
“In honor of the late Senator Bennett, and to address the needs of the 52nd District, it is paramount that his successor be someone with a proven track record of passing legislation that addresses the needs of the people and institutions in the 52nd District,” Ammons said in her announcement.
In support of Ammons’ appointment, Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth quickly posted on Facebook that Ammons would bring diversity to “a very white male Senate and amplify the voices of the large black and working class constituency in Danville, along with us here in Champaign.”
Ammons, who was recovering this week from her second case of COVID-19, agreed that diversity is important but said her experience is the most important factor in this case.
“There is an importance to diversity always, but the most important thing is the experience I bring to the table and the experience I’ve had working with my senator, Scott Bennett,” she told The News-Gazette. “He and I worked intimately over the last eight years together to represent our district.”
Some initiatives she’d like to pursue as a state senator include a Support for Workforce Training program or something similar at Danville Area Community College.
Parkland College’s program offers scholarships for certain certifications that students can obtain in a year or less, providing training that can lead to jobs paying a living wage in such fields as health care, transportation/distribution, construction/manufacturing and business/information technology.
Parkland officials said the initiative was spearheaded by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus with strong support from Ammons.
Ammons said she’d also like to help obtain funding for the city of Danville to be able to demolish its dilapidated buildings and to boost the city’s transportation infrastructure and transit services.
In addition to having worked closely with Sen. Bennett, Ammons said she has relationships in both the House and Senate and in both parties, and all the bills she’s passed that have become law have been passed with bipartisan support.
“Nobody is better suited to step into the Senate than I am,” she said.
Ammons declined to say who she’d favor to replace her in the House if she’s appointed to fill the Senate vacancy.
“This all happened so suddenly,” she said.
Chynoweth said Ammons “has earned her wings many times over.”
“With all due respect to everyone lining up for the Senate seat, there is no contest in this case. State Rep. Carol Ammons has passed 113 bills in eight years,” Chynoweth said in her post. “Her peers averaged 12 victories in the same time frame.”
In an open letter posted Wednesday, Ammons’ husband, Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons, championed his wife as Sen. Bennett’s successor.
“State Representative Carol Ammons has served the people of the 103rd District and the state of Illinois vigorously and effectively since being elected in 2014,” he wrote. “In just eight years of service, she has amassed an exceptional record and a reputation as one of the hardest-working legislators in Springfield.”