COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard had nothing but praise for Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. after Friday night’s game at the XFINITY Center on the Maryland campus. Easier for the Terrapins’ coach to do, surely, after a 71-66 victory in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
But Hawkins and Shannon still caught Willard’s eye. He called Hawkins “a monster” on the court because of the way he’s able to utilize his size and length at both ends of the court. And his praise for Shannon was even more effusive.
“If I was an NBA general manager, I’d be drafting that dude,” Willard told reporters after the game. “He can do it all. I didn’t think he was that big, and then he walked by me in warmups and I was like, ‘Man, that dude’s big.’”
Shannon scored a team-high 19 points and drove the No. 16 Illinois’ second half comeback attempt. Hawkins did most of his damage in the first half, keeping the Illini in the game despite a near 7-minute stretch where No. 22 Maryland pushed its early advantage to 12 points.
It wasn’t exactly unexpected. Shannon and Hawkins have been there and done that on the road in front of hostile crowds and in top 25 matchups. Hawkins the last two years in the Big Ten and Shannon the last three in the just-as-competitive Big 12.
More than half of Illinois’ rotation couldn’t say the same before Friday night’s game in College Park. It was a first for freshmen guards Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers. The same for redshirt freshman forward Dain Dainja, who, despite being in his third season playing college basketball, didn’t have that experience either.
Dainja handled the raucous, rabidly pro-Maryland environment the best with eight points and five rebounds. But it was another tough night for Clark, who had had more turnovers than assists and shot 2 of 5 from the field, Epps fought foul trouble the entire game and Harris and Rodgers combined for 14 mostly empty minutes.
“Nine more of them just like that,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood told reporters he wanted his young players to take from Friday’s road loss. “I told Kevin before game, I said, ‘God dang, it’s nice to see some fans here. What the hell do Maryland fans want?’ That was electric. This reminded me of the year I came in here with Oklahoma State. You could shoot a damn shotgun in this place in the Coppin State game (last week) and not hit anybody. This is what it should be about in the Big Ten. We’ve got nine more of those.”
Illinois won’t be back on the road in Big Ten play until a Jan. 4 game at Northwestern. In the interim, though, are neutral site games Tuesday against No. 2 Texas in New York City and the Dec. 22 Braggin’ Rights showdown with Missouri in St. Louis. Half of the crowd for the latter, at least, should be vehemently anti-Illini.
“This group’s got character,” Underwood said about his team. “This group is tough. We’re the second youngest Power 5 team in the country. Nobody wants to talk about that. Everybody’s out there talking about all the youth at other places. That’s not an excuse. I’ll go to war with these dudes any single night. And yet it’s an opportunity to come into a hostile environment — great crowd, great atmosphere and everything going against you — and we could have folded. We haven’t done that.”
But there were certainly struggles Friday night against Maryland. The Terrapins’ press gave Illinois trouble in the first half as an unfortunate complement to the Illini’s own defensive issues in transition. The second half was better — and Illinois did outscore Maryland — but the late game execution advantage again went to the Terrapins.
“It’s a league that’s really unforgiving because if you have a weakness at any spot you’re going to get punished,” Underwood said. “I’m proud of my guys for fighting, but this is still the one building I haven’t cracked in the Big Ten yet. We lost in here last year, lost four others and found a way to win the league. That was my challenge after (Friday’s game). We’ve just got to keep getting better.”