CHAMPAIGN — Help is on the way for residents of a Champaign apartment complex who have been without heat for weeks.
Champaign County Judge Ben Dyer issued an emergency order Friday sought by the city of Champaign requiring the owner of Champaign Park Apartments to provide alternative housing for affected tenants.
“The immediate effect of this order allows the city to tell (affected tenants) to contact the owner,” said Kerri Wiman, director of Champaign’s Neighborhood Services Department.
“They have to be offered suitable housing. If they have not been offered something furnished and warm, then we are allowed to do that and seek reimbursement from the owner,” she said.
Champaign Park Apartments at 2106 W. White St., C, is owned by New York-based Champaign Apartments Owner LLC.
In the recent past it has been operated as Gramercy Park Apartments and decades ago was known as Country Fair Apartments.
Assistant City Attorney Nancy Rabel, who appeared in court Friday, said the city believes there are 74 affected apartments, but Adam Goldmeier, a representative of the owners, said Friday there are 28 apartments at the complex without heat.
The entire complex has 42 buildings with 12 apartments each for a total of 504 units.
The disagreement about the numbers notwithstanding, six buildings and a few specific apartments in three other buildings have been condemned and posted as not fit for occupancy “because of multiple property maintenance code violations, including but not limited to lack of heat,” the temporary court order said.
Goldmeier said the new owners acquired the complex in March, and a week ago severed ties with the company that had been managing it since and has just brought in a new management company.
“We thought they were capable, and that’s our mistake,” he said of the former management company.
Goldmeier said affected tenants will be able to stay in a hotel at the owners’ expense until Sunday, when complex owners plan to begin moving them to other apartments in the complex that have been recently renovated.
Rabel said Friday’s court order actually lasts for 10 days until Nov. 28, meaning the owners are liable to pay hotel expenses at least that long if repairs or moves aren’t done.
“If they can get the heat restored in two days, the residents can go back in two days. But now it’s the weekend and it’s supposed to be 12 degrees (Saturday) and that’s our concern,” said Rabel of the reason she sought the judicial relief Friday.
Rabel said she and representatives from the city’s Neighborhood Services Department have been working with representatives of the apartment complex’s owner for several weeks on potential fixes as tenants have been using space heaters and ovens for relief.
“It’s not safe,” Wiman said.
“We have heard they were going to do lots of things that have not happened,” Rabel said.
The complaints about the heat began in mid-October when the boilers were fired up for evaluation, she said.
“They (tenants) were advised last spring there might be issues because there had been under the previous owner,” Rabel said.
When Neighborhood Services began checking after the mid-October complaints, they found “various boiler issues,” Rabel said.
“To my knowledge, (the owners) are repairing what they can repair or replacing boilers,” she said. “It doesn’t sound like they’ve ever talked about a different system.”
The previous management company, Rabel said, made promises it didn’t keep.
“We had really high hopes on Wednesday and it all just fell apart,” Rabel said. “I think what happened is that Adam (Goldmeier) and the people we were talking to who were representing the owners didn’t have the authority to do that.
“We’re not talking one boiler; we’re talking nine. We’re talking tens of thousands of dollars,” Rabel said of the buildings that either need work on their boilers or new ones.
“I think you have investors who have no real community ties. They are out-of-town investors,” Rabel said. “They have represented that they have bought property from that person in other states, and the properties were similar to this.”
The owners, whom Goldmeier didn’t identify, acquired the complex with the knowledge that it’s “an eyesore for the community” and the understanding that turning that around was going to take some time, he said.
“We’ve renovated over 120 apartments so far,” Goldmeier said. “I’m proud of those, and the quality of what they look like right now. They look really good.”
Those apartments didn’t have appliances, so those are being added so residents without heat can move into the new units, Goldmeier said.
“We’re not bad people,” he said. “We’re going to do everything that is humanly possible.”
Goldmeier, who said he plans to be in Champaign early next week, said affected residents are also being offered a chance to walk away from their leases, including those with delinquent rent, without legal consequences.