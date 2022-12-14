URBANA — From its four-acre start a decade ago at an Urbana church, Sola Gratia Farm has grown steadily over the years.
Now this food-growing mission of St. Matthew Lutheran Church is poised to make its biggest growth move to date.
In January, the farm’s leaders plan to finalize the purchase of 29 acres of prime farmland near the church to grow even more food for those in need.
To purchase the land and build new facilities at the new site, Sola Gratia Farm is in the midst of a $2.5 million fund-raising campaign, said the farm’s Director Traci Barkley.
About half the money has been raised, and she’ll be making a pitch to the Urbana City Council Wednesday for a $750,000 grant from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to make up some of the difference.
“We started out as a really little project, and this last year we had over 21 employees,” Barkley said. “We’ve grown a little each year.”
Sola Gratia Farm’s organic farming operation currently includes three leased areas — four acres at the church, five acres that have been purchased by the city of Urbana and six acres behind Renner-Wikoff Funeral Home.
The land at the church includes a greenhouse, a wash and pack facility and two weather-protected high tunnels that even this week — and through the winter — continue to produce such crops as lettuce, collard greens, kale, scallions, spinach, Swiss chard, parsley, cilantro and dill.
Sola Gratia is already leasing its future 29 acres at the east end of Urbana’s Mumford Drive, with that land currently planted in garlic plus cover crop to improve the soil conditions, Barkley said.
“We’ll start planting again in late March and will be harvesting vegetables next spring,” she said.
After the land purchase is finalized, Sola Gratia will use its land at the church as an educational farm and some continued food production, she said.
On the new site, plans call for installing a well and building new structures including an equipment storage building, a couple of additional high tunnels, a new upgraded wash and pack facility and offices.
“One of the things we’ll be able to do with this new land is diversify our crops,” Barkley said.
Along with dozens of different kinds of vegetables to be planted, Sola Gratia plans to start producing perennial fruit and nut trees.
Farm Manager John Williams said the new site will also include roadways to better access the crops planted there.
What Sola Gratia also gains at the new site are additional tunnels to expand the growing season and the ability to take some land out of food production to plant cover crops to recharge the soil, he said.
The farm will, for the short term at least, continue to plant some crops on the leased six acres behind the funeral home, though they’ll be the kinds of crops that won’t continue to need water to be trucked to that site, Williams said.
With both its employees and an army of volunteers, Sola Gratia harvested 77,000 pounds of food last year, 16,000 pounds of which were donated, Barkley said.
The donated crops go to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Jubilee Cafe at Community United Church of Christ in Champaign and two free neighborhood markets, and are otherwise distributed through local organizations serving people in need.
Other harvested crops are sold at three farmer’s markets, to some wholesale clients, Common Ground Food Co-Op in Urbana and to 200 member families in a Community Supported Agriculture program receiving weekly fresh vegetables.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church originally launched Sola Gratia Farm to produce fresh food for people with limited income, and that’s called for continued expansion, Barkley said.
Given the community need, it’s become important to make a transition from leased land to land the organization owns.
“We’re a not-for-profit farm with a very, very tight budget,” Barkley said.
