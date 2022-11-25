ST. JOSEPH — Robin Christian must know just about every quaint cafe in this part of Illinois. He scouted enough of them before finding the perfect one in St. Joseph for Dreamscape Cinema’s latest movie, “A Fargo Christmas Story.”
Christian settled on Geschenk Coffee, Cafe & Gifts.
“The owner, Kathy Lyons, thought it was pretty funny” that anyone would consider filming a movie in her business, Christian said. “Someone goes in and keeps staring at the walls and then goes outside, and she says, ‘Really? For a movie?’ She thought I was kidding.”
Months later, trucks and carloads of cast and crew rolled up ready to shoot. Among them was Ed Asner, in one of his final roles before passing away last year.
Christian will present two free sneak previews of the 90-minute movie Saturday at Geschenk. He will hold a question-and-answer session after the second showing. Both showings are sold out.
“We are excited,” Lyons said. “I know a lot of people have wanted to see the movie. We’ve had a lot of people show interest.”
The tickets, she said, were gobbled up in about five days.
Lyons said she and other Geschenk staff are not part of the cast. They were too busy.
“We were doing other things ... like making the food for the movie,” she said. “We fed the cast and crew.”
Christian, who wrote, directed and produced the film, said more than half of it was shot in St. Joseph, and the other half in Fargo, N.D.
While the Coen brothers’ Academy Award-winning movie “Fargo” was primarily filmed in Minnesota, Christian and crew opted to go for the real thing and film in the title town.
“When I met the mayor of Fargo, he said, ‘You’re actually going to shoot this here?’” Christian said.
Christian called the movie “quirky.”
“The story that I got the movie idea from was about a cafe in Fargo,” he said. “I started looking at all the cafes that are quaint. I did a lot of running around for coffee looking for a quaint cafe.
“The interior of (Geschenk) ... looked like a ’60s-era cafe. You don’t see that old-time look” at many other area cafes, he said. “St. Joe embodied that, and those little shops around it. There’s an insurance company, the old bank and the winery next door.”
Christian said he began knocking on doors of the neighboring businesses, and everyone was helpful. Filming in St. Joseph also took place at Gifford State Bank and the IGA.
Some shots were also done in Mt. Zion and Christian’s hometown of Monticello.
“A Fargo Christmas Story” was shot in January 2020, and Christian and company were hoping it would snow. But it never happened, so they had to bring in snow machines, bags of fake snow and frost for the windows.
“It looks like it was snowing the whole time, and it never, ever was,” he said.
Weather conditions took a decided turn for the worse when they headed northwest to Fargo. One night, the mercury plummeted to 30 below zero.
“All of us ... were shaking,” Christian said. “The local people were just wearing a regular jacket. It didn’t bother them. The California people really had trouble.”
The townsfolk refer to the cafe as “The flyswatter cafe” because it has flies, even in winter. That was the original name of the movie.
The movie revolves around a small cafe frequented by very opinionated Fargo residents. Enter a woman from Minneapolis, a developer who lost a parent on Christmas Day. She has no holiday spirit.
“She freaks the people in the cafe out because she’s building a huge trucking center and creating havoc,” Christian said. “It’s got that quirky Fargo style to it. The people are very odd. They feel like she’s encroaching on their small-town values.”
Christian worked several times with Asner, who he said enjoyed this area of the country because his sister lives in Cairo, Ill.
The cast includes some other well-known actors, one of whom is Cynthia Strahan, “who is hot right now. She is probably in a dozen movies and TV commercials,” Christian said.
Also in the cast: Gary Houston, who was in the movie “Fargo” and plays Uncle Charlie; Richard Riehle, who has been cast in about 300 movies, including “Glory” and “The China Syndrome”; and Maxwell Caulfield, who was the male lead in “Grease 2.”
Christian has earned his share of accolades. He started Dreamscape Cinema, an independent film and video production company, in 1997.
His company has created a number of films. Christian won the audience award for best feature film at the 28th annual Breckenridge Festival of Film for the movie “Act your Age,” which featured Pat Morita of “The Karate Kid.” James Bond director Roger Spottiswoode called it “an amazing film.”
Christian said this weekend’s sneak previews are “a way of paying back the town of St. Joe for helping.”