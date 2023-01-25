URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor on Tuesday maintained that a Rantoul woman was murdered more than a year ago over a paltry sum of money.
"Thirty-five dollars. That’s what Acarrie Ingram-Triner lost her life over. That’s what the defendant shot and killed her over. Her self-proclaimed best friend. Shot, killed her, and left her for dead,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, outlining her evidence against Arieana Colbert, 22, charged with murder.
Nine witnesses testified Tuesday in the state’s case against Colbert. The state is expected to rest early Wednesday after a pathologist details how Ms. Ingram-Triner, 19, of Rantoul, died.
On Oct. 20, 2021, she was found mortally wounded in a grassy area of a courtyard outside the apartment building at 204 Kenwood Road, C, where she had gone to get either $35 or the return of her wi-fi box from her friend, Quincy Hayes, according to his testimony.
Hayes, 29, testified that he was in a personal relationship with Colbert, who had been living with him about a week and that he, Colbert and Ms. Ingram-Triner were all friends.
He said that Ms. Ingram-Triner had contacted him earlier that day wanting $35.
“I didn’t have it to give it to her,” he said, explaining he had just paid a large bill to get his electricity restored.
She then began a series of texts with him around 9:42 p.m. indicating she planned to come over for the money or the return of a wi-fi she had sold him earlier, despite him telling her that he did not have the money and that he and Colbert were in bed.
She showed up, knocked on their door and would not leave despite their efforts to ignore her, Hayes said.
He eventually went to the door and they had a brief, heated conversation. Colbert came up behind him, told him to calm down and said she would try to resolve the issue with Ms. Ingram-Triner.
Hayes said the two women went downstairs to the vestibule of the building, where he could hear them getting physical with each other so he headed down and pulled them apart. The confrontation then spilled outside.
“I kept shouting to Acarrie to go home. Acarrie was yelling at me, ‘You’re gonna die.’ I just kept telling her to go home. She said her brother was going to come,” he recounted.
Jasmine Henry, a resident of the building next door, testified she heard arguing and a commotion outside her bedroom about 10:30 p.m.
She saw Hayes, whom she had known about five months, with two women she did not recognize.
“All three were verbal. It was two against one,” she said, describing Hayes as pushing Ms. Ingram-Triner away from his building and at one point, the other woman pushing her down.
Jurors saw a portion of surveillance video that showed the trio in what was clearly a confrontation but it was difficult to make out who was who. There was no audio.
Henry estimated the argument stretched on for as many as 15 minutes. She was unable to identify Colbert in court as the woman she saw that night, explaining she had not seen her before the night of the killing.
But she described a woman, who had been wrestling with something on the ground, raising her arm up. Henry thought it might be a can of mace but she soon realized it was a gun.
“Light came out from the gun. I turned my head. I seen Acarrie on the ground gasping for air. I heard scuffling and someone says, ‘go, go.’ I went outside so she wouldn’t have to be by herself,” said Henry, who called the police.
“In my words, I would consider it just pure evil that night,” said Henry of what Hayes and Colbert were doing to Ms. Ingram-Triner.
Hayes stopped short of saying he saw Colbert shoot but admitted that she was behind him and that was the direction from which the shot came.
“I heard a shot and I saw her (the victim) reach for her neck and I went to my kids,” he said of his children who were sleeping in their room.
He said he did not know where Colbert went, that he had no idea she had a gun and had not previously seen the gun case for a .22-caliber Browning that police later found inside a bag on a shelf of his apartment. They also found a single .22-caliber casing near Ms. Ingram-Triner.
Hayes admitted that as he fled the building with his children, he gave police a false name when they asked to speak with him.
“I was scared, kind of in shock,” he said.
He also admitted that later in the month, he met up with Colbert on the south side of Chicago, where the two of them hid out in a hotel room until U.S. Marshals found them on Dec. 8, 2021.
Hayes was charged only with obstructing justice and mob action for his alleged role in Ms. Ingram-Triner’s death and was told his testimony in Colbert’s murder case would not be used against him. His case remains unresolved.
In other testimony, Colbert’s mother, Ashley Saucedo, said her daughter came to her Urbana home unexpectedly on Oct. 21.
“She told me she shot a girl in the neck, a girl named Acarrie,” said a somber Saucedo, who told her daughter to turn herself into police. She then left.
Colbert’s father’s girlfriend also testified Colbert called her on Oct. 21.
“She told me she messed up, she killed her,” testified Margarita Zamora, who said that Colbert described Ms. Ingram-Triner to her as her “best friend.”
“She told me she didn’t mean to do it. She snapped,” said Zamora.
When Zamora asked Colbert where the gun was, her reply was that it had been “put up.”
Zamora said Colbert told her she was going to get rid of her social media and asked her for money, which Zamora declined to give her.
Detective Art Miller, the case agent, testified that police found Ms. Ingram-Triner’s wallet and a blood-covered cellphone on the ground near her.
While police were at the complex, another officer was speaking on the phone to Hayes, who had quickly been identified as a person of interest. That officer gave the phone to Miller, who told Hayes he needed to speak with him in person. Hayes refused.
Miller also testified about finding Colbert’s cellphone and the gun case in Hayes’ apartment.
He read aloud for the jury 52 messages that went back and forth between Ms. Ingram-Triner’s phone and Hayes’ phone between about 6:30 p.m. and 10:22 p.m. on Oct. 20.
The call to 911 about the shooting was made at 10:37 p.m.
Hayes testified that he had not written most of the messages that police found on his phone.
Miller also testified that last week Colbert volunteered to police that after the shooting she had tossed the gun in Kaufman Lake in west Champaign, which is just west of the apartment complex. Miller said police looked with her for the gun for three hours on Jan. 17 but did not find it.