URBANA — A 16-year-old Urbana High School student is in jail after being charged with emailing threats of violence directed at staff members and fellow students.
Urbana police, with the help of school district staff, identified the female as the author of threatening emails that were sent to Urbana High School beginning Nov. 15 and continuing through Monday of this week.
The threats were the latest in a string of calls and emails threatening violence at the high school that began Nov. 7. Police said none of those threats, including planted bombs and shootings, were ever substantiated and may be part of a national trend of hoaxes.
The 16-year-old was arrested late Wednesday afternoon and appeared Thursday before Judge Roger Webber, who ordered that she be held in the Juvenile Detention Center until a Dec. 5 hearing.
She was charged with making a terrorist threat, aggravated battery to a police officer for allegedly kicking and scratching an Urbana police detective during her arrest and disorderly conduct for several threats she made, many of them directed at one high school teacher and her students.
The youth appeared in court via video from the detention center. She kept her head down and cried as she answered “Yes, sir,” when Webber asked if she understood the charges. If convicted of the most serious charge, making a terroristic threat, she could be imprisoned until her 21st birthday.
Her mother was in court to hear the allegations and outside the courtroom after the hearing, said she believed that her daughter was “charged unlawfully.”
“She did not do it at all,” her mother said. “This is not her.”
To support her request that the girl remain locked up, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman shared with the judge Webber the content of some of the profanity-laced, hate-filled emails and details of the police investigation.
“Hello (teacher’s name) bitch I’m gonna come up to the school and kill you and your kids in your class watch out because when I see one of them in the hallway there (sic) getting shot.”
Another read: “I’m in the school and I got the gun I’m here.” And another said: “Bitch I will kill you one day and burn down the school.”
Five emails were specifically directed to one teacher while others were sent to other high school staff members and referred to a bomb that would go off and a male being held hostage at gunpoint in a school bathroom, Hinman said.
The threats resulted in multiple lockdowns, dismissals and remote learning days throughout November as well as an increased police presence at the school.
Hinman said the emails came from three different accounts and that police and school officials were able to narrow down areas in the school where the device that was sending the emailed threats was located. Further investigation revealed that the teen was the only student in the areas from which the messages were sent.
When police confronted her Wednesday, she denied sending the emails and said her friend must have done it but she did not know the friend’s name. They took her phone and found that the deleted folder was cleaned out. The girl said her friend must have done it but she did not know the friend’s name.
She also admitted to police having conflicts with the teacher who received five emails and another substitute teacher who was the recipient of at least one threatening email.
Police were seeking a search warrant for her phone Thursday.
When Detective Adam Marcotte told the girl she was under arrest, she began screaming and allegedly lashed out at him, scratching his arm.
Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum declined to answer if the school would seek expulsion of the girl.
“This has been an extremely stressful time for our entire school community. I cannot even describe the anxiety this has caused the teacher specifically, but the whole UHS community,” she said.
“We plan to support the UHS family through this challenging period as best we can while we try to return to normal schools days where we can focus on teaching and learning,” said Ivory-
Tatum.
While police and the FBI continue to investigate each of the threats, they do not believe that the threats allegedly made by the UHS student arrested Wednesday are connected with those allegedly made by a Chicago girl arrested Nov. 22.
That teen, who was listed in court records as being 16, was also charged with making a terrorist threat in connection with phone calls threatening violence placed to the high school on Nov. 7.
She is also being held in the Juvenile Detention Center and is expected to make an appearance Friday before Judge Anna Benjamin.
The Chicago teen told police she made the threatening calls at the request of a person she had contact with through an online chat room.