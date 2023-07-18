Everybody’s got a favorite flavor.
My daughter? Groovy Grape. My son? Blue Raspberry.
And Savoy’s Wes Hanner? Strawberry Shortcake.
Flavor of what? Kona Ice, where there are more than 50 to choose from. And we have Hanner, his wife Andrea, parents Chuck and Linda, brother Austin and family to thank for it.
Most of the last decade, Hanner and Co. have been selling the tasty treats at games, festivals, churches and schools.
“I always wanted to own my own business,” Hanner said.
Hanner’s Kona Ice of Champaign franchise is based in Savoy and includes three trucks. They are special trucks, each costing more than $100,000. Hanner hopes to add to the fleet.
There is no storefront for Kona Ice. All the business is at the trucks, which are filled by a current staff of seven.
Kona Ice is in the middle of its busy season, which runs from March to October. There are winter events too, but not as often.
“We’ve even done birthday parties where we pull up in the driveway and there’s snow on the ground. The kids don’t care,” Hanner said.
The company serves as a fund-raiser for various organizations. In nine-plus years, Kona Ice has given back more than $100,000 to the community.
“That’s huge,” Hanner said. “All over the place, schools, Little Leagues, churches. We typically do a 25 percent giveback of total sales.”
Staying put
Hanner wouldn’t want his business anywhere else. The 40-year old proudly calls himself a townie. Born in Sidney, he moved to Urbana at age 5. His family moved to Savoy when he was 8, where it has remained. Chuck and Linda are in the same house.
Hanner went to Champaign’s Unit 4 schools, graduating from Centennial High School. He attended the University of Illinois, studying sports management.
“I was thinking I wanted to do something with golf courses,” said Hanner, who played the sport in high school. “Getting out of college, it was pretty tough finding jobs and that avenue didn’t really pan out.”
Hanner was working as a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance when the economy turned south. His office was shut down.
Hanner then spent six years in advertising at The News-Gazette, from 2010 to ‘16. He enjoyed the experience, but kept his options open.
He found his calling on a magazine rack. Hanner was reading Entrepreneur, which had a story about Kona Ice.
“There was a beautiful picture of the truck and a kid hanging out out the window with a cup of shaved ice and I said ‘That looks fun, I want to do something fun,’ “ Hanner said. “’And I want to do something that makes an impact.’ That’s what Kona Ice is all about is giving back to your community.”
Hanner assumed the Kona Ice truck pictured in the magazine must be somewhere warm, Florida or California. When he started to research the brand, he found out the picture was from Evansville, Ind.
“I was like ‘If they can do it there, then we can do it here,’ “ he said.
Hanner reached out to his parents, who agreed to be a part of the business. They are co-owners of the franchise.
Chuck handles the behind-the-scenes operations, making sure the trucks are clean and running well.
Kona Ice handles corporate events, which include crafted flavors like Bourbon Black Cherry Vanilla and Mai Tai. No alcohol, of course.
The most popular flavor is Blue Raspberry.
Has there ever been a flavor that didn’t work?
“White Wine Spritzer,” Hanner said. “That was one we got rid of.”
Fresh idea
Kona Ice started in 2007 in Florence, Ky. In 2014, Hanner made a call to founder Tony Lamb.
“They basically look for people who want to do good in their community and want to give back,” Hanner said.
The Kona Ice setup is different than other franchises. The company doesn’t take a cut of the Champaign sales. Instead, there is an annual royalty fee Kona Ice of Champaign pays to the company.
“If we’re in Savoy or Tolono or wherever, you buy a cup of shaved ice, those sales aren’t going back somewhere else. They are staying here in town,” Hanner said.
All the flavors come from Kona Ice. Any equipment is provided by the company.
“The huge thing that sets us apart is we actually have nutritional value,” Hanner said. “A lot of times, people will say ‘It’s just a bunch of sugar.’ That’s not the truth at all.
“We use Vitablend, which is a combination of Stevia and pure-cane sugar,” Hanner said. “It’s about a 50-50 blend. We tell parents that and they are really happy. It actually has Vitamin C and Vitamin D in it.”
There are sugar-free options, too.
It took Kona Ice of Champaign time to dent the treat market in the area.
“Nobody knew what we were,” Hanner said.
The first few days of business in 2014, Hanner gave away Kona Ice for free.
“We wanted people to try it,” Hanner said, “We’d have people outside mowing their yard, just kind of staring at us like ‘What is that thing?’ For a long time people would see the truck and be like ‘Ice cream!’ Now it’s evolved and people know us. They see the truck and they’re like ‘Kona Ice!’ It just took awhile to get our feet set in the community.”
Working with Kona Ice is a good fit for Hanner,
“We make people smile,” he said. “There are not too many businesses where people literally chase you down to buy something from you.”
Rough patch
Five years in, Kona Ice of Champaign felt the financial pain of COVID-19 — like so many other businesses in the community.
“There was a point there where I thought ‘I don’t know if we’ll ever operate again,’ “ Hanner said. “I probably had that thought for a week or so. Our business is event-based, so we basically had to pivot.”
Kona Ice began doing home deliveries, which were promoted on the company’s Facebook page.
“I was astonished. The orders were filled up in minutes,” he said. “That’s how we got through.”
It took hours to set up the map for each day: in C-U, Savoy, Rantoul, St. Joseph and Mahomet.
Fortunately, business is returning to normal.
Today, there are more than 1,200 Kona Ice trucks operating throughout the country, run by about 700 franchisees.
Hanner isn’t the only Kona Ice owner in Illinois. There are also franchises in Peoria, Decatur, Springfield and the Chicago suburbs. Everyone has a territory.
“We don’t look at each other as competitors,” Hanner said. “We look at each other as partners.”
They help each other with events when needed,
Kona Ice handles hundreds of events each year. Hanner tries to fill every request (email him at whanner@kona-ice.com).