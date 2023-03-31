MAHOMET — Mahomet-area swimmers who have to head out of town to a nearby community pool when they want to get wet may be able to stay home in the future.
Voters living within the Mahomet corporate limits will be asked in a non-binding referendum on Tuesday if they would like to see a combination swimming pool-recreation center built on the village’s southeast side. Estimated price tag: $28 million.
The non-binding feature makes the vote akin to a survey of residents’ thoughts on the proposal. If a majority vote “yes,” a binding referendum will be held in the future. The issue will be dead — at least for the time being — if the majority nix the non-binding referendum.
Mahomet Parks and Rec Director Dan Waldinger said the $28 million figure is an estimate.
“That is anticipating bids for the future,” he said. “There are some inflationary things built into that. It is a guess in this environment.
“There may be some things we cut back or phase in if things get wild and crazy. That doesn’t include any fundraising or grants which we intend to pursue.”
The bulk of the cost would be paid for via 20-year general obligation bonds. The owner of a house valued at $250,000 would see their property tax bill climb by about $700 a year.
Village residents received postcards informing them of the mahometrecvote.com website that explains the proposed project and answers frequently asked questions.
The project would be built southwest of Middletown Prairie Elementary School on village-owned property.
The 40,00-square-foot indoor rec center would be built with two gymnasiums, an elevated track, multipurpose room, group exercise and fitness spaces.
The zero-depth entry pool would be equipped with slides and lap lanes.
If approved, the pool-rec center might not open until 2026.
Waldinger said the village board is neutral on the project.
“We would just like to get an opinion and (be) well-informed,” he said.
If the community votes down the non-binding referendum, the village board will have to re-set “and see what we can do in terms of meeting the community’s needs,” Waldinger said.
Village President Sean Widener said earlier a swimming pool has been on many residents’ wish lists for years. A swimming pool was never built earlier because swimming was available at nearby Lake of the Woods. However, that was barred several years ago. And then the village did not own enough land on which to build a pool-recreation center.
That barrier has been cleared. Now the public’s go-ahead is needed to advance with the project.
Mahomet swimming enthusiasts head any number of directions to get their swimming fix.
“Some folks have their own pool at home, but that’s rare,” Waldinger said. “As far as public pools, typically there’s Sholem in Champaign. Some folks go to Urbana at Crystal Lake. There are still some folks that go to Farmer City and Monticello, and a few go to Rantoul as well.”
For other recreational purposes, the Mahomet-Seymour field house is available on a limited basis. It is primarily available for school purposes, but the school district has made it available in early mornings for walking or jogging and for limited evenings.
Waldinger said the field house is also available for rec department pickleball and basketball.
“I would say we’re pretty fortunate to have a great relationship with the school district,” Waldinger said.
Pickleball and tennis will be more readily available for the public and school players at new courts that will be built at the former site of Middletown Grade school. Waldinger said he hopes construction can start in April.