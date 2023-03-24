How did the Illinois state archery tournament end up in Champaign?
The credit is shared by multiple stakeholders, including the state's coaches, Champaign's Unit 4 school district, Centennial High School administrators and Chargers coaches Ryan and Heather Miller.
The tournament is scheduled for this weekend at Centennial.
"We are excited to be the first school and district in Illinois to host the Illinois NASP (National Archery in Schools Program) state tournament and appreciate the support of Centennial's athletic director, Kaleb Carter, and principal, Scott Savage, and other administrators for their support to make this event happen in our community," Ryan Miller said. "It is going to be a great opportunity for archers all over the state to come together to compete in Centennial's updated facilities."
The state tournament is coordinated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Traditionally, the event had been held in Springfield at the Orr Building on the state fairgrounds. But the tournament outgrew the venue.
After the 2022 tournament, some of the state's coaches offered to help the IDNR with the event.
Centennial AD Carter attended the tournament in Springfield and asked "'Would they ever consider moving this event?' " Heather Miller said. "He said 'I want us to propose that we offer to host.' "
In June, the Millers, on the behalf of other coaches in the state, gave a presentation to the IDNR. They provided feedback from the coaches about how the event could be improved.
"They came back to us right away that same month and said 'We agree with you. If you are willing to host as a pilot trial at a school and you have the facilities, then we'll let you host the first state outside of Springfield," Heather Miller said.
The event won't likely return to its former home in Springfield in the future.
It is possible it will be back in Champaign in 2024 but no decisions have been made.
"We hope to set the bar high," Heather Miller said. "Whether it's us or someone else, they are going to have to have facilities that can manage the numbers."
Centennial's roster includes 107 archers, Many of their parents and family members will help as volunteers at the tournament.
"We are very grateful and lucky," Heather Miller said. "We have very generous parents and family structures built into our team's roster. They're putting this on. Ninety percent of the manpower for this event is coming from Centennial families."
The state meet isn't the final event for local archers.The national tournament is scheduled for mid-May in Louisville, Ky., and will include two teams from Centennial. Others from area will participate as well.
"Central Illinois is kind of hub of very high quality archery programs," Heather Miller said.