The U.S. Marine Corps is without its top commanding general for the first time since 1859.
On Oct. 1 of this year, the entire armed forces may be without a chairman of its joint chiefs of staff.
And the Navy without its chief admiral.
Stalled are the promotions or appointments of nearly 300 other officers of the military that President Biden is seeking to promote or appoint.
All because of a single senator from Alabama.
What? Has the Confederacy risen from the ash heap of history?
Almost. It’s the result of a cluster bomb of constitutional law, congressional law and anti-abortion politics.
To begin, under Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution, all generals and admirals of the active military branches are appointed by the U.S. Senate after being placed for nomination by the president.
Article I, Section 7 authorizes Congress to regulate the military.
So, if a colonel is to be promoted to a one-star general, or an admiral is to be appointed to command the Navy, the president nominates them, and the Senate approves or rejects each nomination.
From time to time, a president nominates many such officers for promotions or appointments in batches owing to merit, deaths, retirements or, in the case of the joint chiefs, the end of their legislated four-year term.
When there are so many nominations made at a time, such nominations are typically approved in one single vote by the Senate.
But here is where a grenade has been thrown by the distinguished senator from Alabama, and former head football coach of the Universities of Auburn, Mississippi, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, Tommy Tuberville.
Article I, Sec 5 of the Constitution allows each chamber of Congress to pass its own rules of procedure.
Senate rules allow a single senator to block a nomination (or a bill) from being brought to the floor for a vote.
Since February, Tuberville is not giving his consent to approving the entire slate of nominees in a single vote.
His objection has to do with the Defense Department policy of reimbursing military personnel and their dependents for travel expenses to get abortions — a policy he wants ended.
With nearly 300 nominations and growing, it has been calculated that if the Senate voted on each nominee separately, it would take several months’ work to the exclusion of all other Senate business.
Talk about an impenetrable defense schemed by the coach.
The “unanimous consent” rule of the Senate has long been used by individual senators to block a bill or a presidential appointment when they wanted to voice objection to the substance of a particular bill or nominee.
Never has it been used to paralyze the promotion and seating of all nominees to the highest commands of the armed forces for purposes other than objecting to the nominee(s).
Until the political block by Coach Tuberville is avoided, the joint chiefs will have to have their interim deputies helming the warship of military readiness.
And scores of other generals and admirals along with their placement for operational commands and readiness planning will be as bogged down in the metaphorical mud of Alabama politics as any Russian tank is bogged down in the real mud in Ukraine.