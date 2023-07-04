DANVILLE — Feeling the loss of the Balloon Classic after a successful 15-year run in Danville, local businessman and pilot Dean Carlton decided to do something about it.
“It was such a huge loss to the community,” Carlton said.
Carlton and Larry Owen, a recently retired pilot and announcer for the event, were asked many times over when a ballooning event might return to Danville.
“Larry and I discussed who would support it, how to run it; we entertained several different venues and didn’t have much success until we determined that by going back to the folks who did it the first time, that we might have something,” Carlton said.
Fifteen years after the Balloon Classic was grounded, Balloons Over Vermilion got off the ground. And, this weekend, it returns to Danville in full force.
Pat O’Shaughnessy and Jim Anderson had involvement with the original Balloon Classic, which at its peak was the third-largest event of its kind in the country.
“Dean is one of the reasons this event is back,” O’Shaughnessy said. Carlton, meanwhile, said that was only possible with the help from Owen.
In 2016, after Carlton and Owen had spent three years planning, those plans finally came to fruition.
“It took us three years before we executed a plan that we thought we could get done with a handful of balloons and a pretty modest budget. But it just got bigger and bigger and became more successful, so that was really helpful,” Carlton said. “Right now it’s perfectly sized for our community.”
A steering committee of 35 made it possible, Carlton said.
“The first step was recruiting sponsors, and our first sponsor right out of the gate was the Julius Hegeler II Foundation,” he said. “He stepped up and said not only are we going to sponsor you, but we’re going to sponsor you for multiple years, so that gave us the accreditation in that he believed this was something that we could do. That was a pretty good chunk of money to give us a good start, and others were right on board.”
A lack of funding did in the Balloon Classic. Balloons Over Vermilion, however, continues to roll on thanks to community support.
“We’ve virtually had the same set of sponsors since the very first year,” Carlton said. “They are literally all local businesses or individuals that love to support the community and they understand that this event is all about the kids.”
Said Owen: “We’ve had so many people ask us about getting this balloon event going again, which made us realize how good this was for central Illinois.”
If the weather cooperates, the event is as much fun for pilots as it is spectators.
“This area is a great place to fly and pilots love to fly here because of the beautiful scenery, the lake, the rivers, the open country, the wooded areas and the parks,” Owen said.
Some longstanding traditions from Balloon Classic have even been carried on today, such as having Student Ambassador Hosts.
Said Carlton: “It’s all about the kids and providing something back to the community that’s fun.”