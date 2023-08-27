Gran Turismo
★★
½
Cast: Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Takehiro Hira, Darren Barnet, Geri Horner, Daniel Puig and Djimon Hounsou. Directed by Neill Blomkamp; produced by Doug Belgrad, Dana Brunetti and Carter Swan; screenplay by Zach Baylin and Jason Hill. A Universal Pictures release. 135 minutes. Rated PG-13 (intense language and some strong language).
Chalk up Neill Blomkamp’s “Gran Turismo” as one of the biggest missed opportunities of the 2023 cinematic campaign. Ostensibly a feature-length commercial for the PlayStation video game, the film has an intriguing backstory that’s compelling fodder for a sports movie — a nobody from England gets a chance to compete on an international stage in a highly dangerous competition, proving the naysayers that he belongs.
It’s a tried-and-true formula that’s proved successful since the days of silent movies. The story itself, based on real-life incidents, proves to be the film’s strong suit, bolstered by solid performances from its cast.
Yet the irony is whenever “Turismo” takes to the track, it’s the visual equivalent of a manic 20-car pileup in a serpentine curve. Blomkamp’s approach to the races is entirely misguided, as his focus is on the technique of filming these contests, rather than the skill that goes into competing in them. The result is a frustrating muddle, one in which the filmmaker shoots himself in the foot, wasting myriad opportunities to deliver a genuinely thrilling movie.
In an effort to spark interest in a younger demographic for their cars, Nissan executive Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom) makes a radical proposition to the execs at PlayStation, who feature his company’s autos in their video game “Gran Turismo.” He wants to hold a contest in which the 10 best players of the game are invited to a camp where they will be trained to drive real race cars and compete in sanctioned international races.
The suits-in-charge agree and the action shifts to England, where Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) is doing what he does every day — sitting in his room, playing “Gran Turismo.” His parents (Djimon Hounsou and Geri Horner) see no future in this, but the kid can’t be swayed, convinced he’ll be able to help design cars one day. A large step towards realizing this dream occurs when he wins Moore’s contest and is invited to the inaugural racing camp with nine other hopefuls from around the world.
The film hits its stride here, thanks in large part to David Harbour, who embraces his role of racing instructor Jack Salter and runs with it. An ex-racer who admittedly sets out to fail his charges due to the deadly nature of the sport, the actor brings a sense of vulnerability, and ultimately humility, to what could have been just another curmudgeon-with-a-heart-of-gold stereotype.
The relationship, between Mardenborough and Salter, which begins contentiously but develops into one of mutual respect, proves to be the linchpin of the movie. The two actors interact beautifully with one another, and their moments have an emotional spark that’s missing on the racetrack. However, so much time is spent on this dynamic that the troubled relationship between the young racer and his parents is shortchanged, a mistake that’s hard to overlook with so much of the first act being devoted to it.
“Turismo” could have overcome this had it delivered during its racing sequences, which make up the bulk of the movie. Unfortunately, Blomkamp’s ego is in the driver’s seat, letting us know down every straightaway in each turn that he’s there. There are plenty of swooping helicopter shots and cuts to images of the cars’ dashboards or the engine’s pistons turning, while moments in which we actually see the vehicles on the track are too brief, rapidly replaced by a glimpse of the brakes being applied or a racer’s anguished expression.
One need only to look at Ron Howard’s sorely underappreciated 2013 film “Rush” to see how these events should be captured and displayed on screen. The multiple tiny cameras he placed on, in and around the cars provided the viewer with the closest experience many of us are likely to get to being in a high-performance sports car.
With “Turismo,” we are merely spectators, much like the video game players who drove that game to success. It’s a shame Blomkamp couldn’t get out of his own way to drive this one into the winner’s circle. Instead, it’s an unfortunate also-ran.