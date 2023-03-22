PAXTON — Deane Geiken was in his backyard when his neighbor, Ryan Galey, called him over to the fence that separated their yard in Paxton.
No, it wasn’t a Tim Allen-like moment when neighbor Wilson would dispatch “Home Improvement”-style advice. Galey wanted Geiken to hear a recording of daughter Gina Miles singing.
“I listened to this song, and I was like ‘Holy cow! That’s your daughter?’”
Geiken knew Miles as that shy little girl who used to come over for the Geiken family Halloween party, dance on the sidewalk and have a good time.
“I didn’t know her as a really powerful singer,” Geiken said.
Jim Wood, who co-pastors Paxton’s Hope Vineyard Church with his wife, DeDe, knew Miles had some pipes.
“We would have open mic night on Wednesday nights for youth group, and she was part of the community that would come,” Wood said. “We’d do talent shows. Lots of kids would get up and perform. She was always part of that” along with her older sister, Lucy.
“I think the amazing thing was ... she always had that incredible voice even in junior high.”
Miles, now 19, has impressed more than just the hometown folks. She caught the eye of the professionals — the judges on NBC’s “The Voice” — on Monday night.
Singing Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away,” Miles advanced in the blind audition round. She selected singer-songwriter Niall Horan, formerly of the group One Direction, as her coach.
Miles, who left Paxton after her junior year at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, moved to Sacramento, Calif., to live with an aunt — with the blessing of her father and stepmother. Miles thought California would afford greater opportunities to advance her vocal career than Paxton.
She said she gets back to Paxton once or twice a year, and said she misses the town, where she was a member of the high school choir and show choir.
“It sounds silly, but it’s nice to have all four seasons,” she said Tuesday. “I miss the snow and going sledding and things like that.
“I had a really fun time in school. I loved my friends and my teachers.”
Miles said preparing for the show involved “a lot of prep work” prior to her performance at Universal Studios in Hollywood.
There were 40 people competing in the initial round, and Miles said show personnel “do their best to make us feel comfortable in our performance and want us to do our best.”
“It’s a lot of practicing, but it was such a fun experience.”
Miles said her second performance on the show has already been recorded.
She didn’t take singing seriously, she said, until she was 12 or 13 years old.
“I liked to sing in the car with my sister and dad. It was a big part of my life because of my dad. My dad did a lot of DJ'ing, so I listened to everything.”
When Miles turned 14, she asked her father if she could be more involved in his gigs. She would help him set up his equipment.
Miles’ favorite music genre is pop, but she also likes country and R&B. Her favorite artist: Adele.
“I’m really excited that I advanced to the next round,” she said. “There are some really talented people” competing on the show. “I hope people tune in. It’s really cool.”