CHAMPAIGN — Even on a chilly and windy Wednesday afternoon, Champaign Central girls’ track and field’s top sprint-relay quartet still seemed to be having a good time.
Senior Kennedy Ramshaw, sophomore Kelecia Maynor and freshmen Izzy Roundtree and Khalia Williams were all smiles following their latest team practice, occasionally laughing with or at one another as they discussed their recent accomplishments.
It’s not difficult to see why these four Maroons are so happy.
They’ve established two program records already this season. And they’re aiming even higher moving forward.
“I feel like we’re going to be so good,” Maynor said, “and I think we’re going to go to state.”
“We’re capable of placing in state, definitely,” Ramshaw added. “Going to state and just shocking a lot of people.”
Central’s speedy foursome broke the school’s girls’ 400-meter relay record in last week’s dual meet versus Monticello at the Maroons’ McKinley Field facility, finishing with a hand-timed outcome of 49.4 seconds with a lineup of Roundtree, Williams, Maynor and Ramshaw.
And the group didn’t stop there.
In last Monday’s five-team meet against Centennial, Charleston, Uni High and Academy High back at McKinley Field, the girls bettered their 400 relay outcome with a hand-timed 48.8.
Then they clocked a hand-timed 1 minute, 44.0 seconds in the 800 relay.
Not only did the latter result constitute another program record, but it surpassed a mark that had stood in Central girls’ track and field lore since 1981.
“One of the parents was actually timing, so they told (the girls) right after they finished the race,” Maroons assistant coach Caleb Ball said. “So they came running over and (there was) just excitement. We love that positive energy flowing through the team right now.”
Coach Guthrie Hood’s squad boasted 66 athletes at the start of the season and is putting up strong results across the board. The Maroons won that aforementioned five-team meet, their 163 points easily surpassing runner-up Centennial’s 60.
“We’ve been really pushing the team environment — getting everyone together, making sure that this is a positive place for them to get out to,” Ball said, “and the success is following.”
That’s readily evident in the sprint relays.
Roundtree started Central’s 400 and 800 relay lineups last Monday. She said she was surprised to become a varsity contributor so quickly upon her arrival in the high school ranks.
“It’s been very fun. I like the support I get from my team,” Roundtree said. “Starting off, it’s a lot of pressure. But then once I start, I kind of just get in the moment. And then when I hear all the cheering, it really just makes me happy and makes me run faster.”
Williams believed she could make a varsity impact right away, saying that Hood was keeping an eye on her middle school progress.
“But I didn’t know I was going to break any type of record,” Williams said.
Maynor is the only one of this quartet who qualified for the IHSA Class 2A girls’ track and field state meet last season.
She earned a medal, too, racing on a ninth-place 800 relay tandem that clocked a finals time of 1:46.67. Maynor also took a leg on a 14th-place 400 relay foursome (50.73).
“I knew (we’d do well this season). This is the team,” Maynor said. “Before we race we hype each other up and give each other good notes, and we just go out and run.”
Ramshaw, formerly a student-athlete at St. Thomas More and Centennial, brings veteran leadership to the sprint-relay events along with athleticism that’s allowed her to excel in cross-country and basketball.
“I just try to encourage us and keep good vibes and make sure we all are confident when we run, because we are a fast team,” Ramshaw said. “Some of us are young, but we have the potential to break many records ... and we can do much better in the future.”
Williams confirmed the four Maroons weren’t putting on a show with their joyful exuberance at the end of Wednesday’s practice. They genuinely enjoy being around one another.
“We never have any bad blood or drama,” Williams said. “If we need to talk anything out, we’re all cooperative. ... It’s a good feeling.”
Ball said Central’s staff focused on forming cohesive chemistry between the four during indoor season.
“We’ve actually changed that (race) order a few times, but the consistency of the girls knowing each other is the big part,” Ball said. “They know how each other runs, they know how to hand off and receive to each other, and they keep it going strong all the way.”
As much as these four like thinking about the possibility of excelling at state — they could become Central’s first and only other girls’ track and field state champions since Jani Ensrund won the 1978 Class AA 1-mile run — Ball said the coaches are trying to keep their pupils centered upon the process.
“Both those relays are under state-qualifying time right now,” Ball said. “Not trying to get (state) too much in their head at the moment, but they’re going to be in a very good position as we get further in.”