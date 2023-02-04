Susan Toalson McGinty spent part of her early, formative life living in a communist country.
At 6 years old, she moved back to Poland with her family, who had immigrated to the United States.
“It was a really cool experience and different and interesting from an adult perspective,” Toalson McGinty said.
In a talk titled “Growing up in Poland,” Toalson McGinty will tell about the experience at this year’s "That’s What She Said" presentation at the Virginia Theatre.
Toalson McGinty said going back to the small Polish town where they lived has been on her bucket list for some time. Her parents made the decision to return to Poland in the early ‘70s during the height of the Cold War.
She doesn’t give too much away about what it was like. An author doesn’t give away the plot, and a speaker doesn’t tell the whole story ahead of time.
Toalson McGinty did say she believes the experience was helpful in later life.
“As an adult there were questions about people relocating their families to communist Poland,” she said. “I can now understand some of those reasonings.
“I think that ability to dig deep into this experience and tell that story has allowed me now to make connections and connect dots on ways I didn’t think I had. I’m realizing how that brief period of time ... has really kind of provided a foundation for who I am today.”
The 55-year-old Toalson McGinty, who is chief of development at the University of Illinois Community Credit Union, said she didn’t realize how many layers there were to her story until she started preparing it.
“It’s kind of like Paul Harvey, and I have to tell the rest of the story,” she said.
She has written and rewritten her 10-minute talk eight times and wouldn’t be surprised if there would be a couple more rewrites.
The Philo resident is one of 10 women who will speak at what is the 10th "That’s What She Said" on Feb. 25. Other speakers will be Roaa Al-Heeti, Shandra Summerville, Adi Puckett, Heidi Esther, Emily Rene White, Tessa Turner Stadnik, Nicole Frydman and Sandra Ahten.
Toalson McGinty has heard each woman’s talk and calls them “impactful.”
“It makes you realize that each and every one of us has this story,” and she welcomes the opportunity for them to be heard.
There is no direction. Each woman tells the story she wants to tell.
“It’s what’s on your heart to share. It’s your experience,” Toalson McGinty said. “It’s your own personal perspective, and it’s owning your own story.”
She calls the women “a pretty diverse cast.”
“As I’ve gotten to know them I realize what makes them so special. There are entrepreneurs ... business leaders, community leaders, a cool cross-section of the community.”
They began asking questions of each other, which only helped the entire process. She called it “more thoughtfulness and soulful digging.”
“This group started meeting a couple of months ago, and where we are today it’s so much deeper and more complex, and so much more interesting and so much more inspiring.”